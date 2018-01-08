Canadiens score 3 third-period goals to beat Canucks 5-2

MONTREAL (AP) — Brendan Gallagher broke a tie midway through the third period, and Carey Price made 34 saves in the Montreal Canadiens' 5-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday night.

Karl Alzner, Alex Galchenyuk, Paul Byron and Max Pacioretty also scored for Montreal. The Canadiens were coming off a shootout victory over Tampa Bay on Thursday night that snapped a five-game losing streak.

Gallagher was in the slot to pick up the rebound of Alzner's shot and beat goalie Anders Nilsson with a high shot. Gallagher hen fed Byron on a rush for a goal with 1:15 left, and Pacioretty added an empty-netter in the final minurte.

Daniel Sedin and Michael Del Zotto scored for Vancouver. The Canucks lost in a shootout at Toronto on Saturday night.

Alzner opened the scoring midway through the first period with his first goal in 42 games with the Canadiens and 20th in 633 career NHL games. Galchenyuk made it 2-0 on a power play early in second, one-timing Jeff Petry' pass inside the far post.

Sedin countered for Vancouver with 6:56 left in the period, beating Price with a low point shot through a screen.

Del Zotto tied it early in the third with a backhander.

NOTES: Canucks defenseman Chris Tanev sat out after taking a puck to the mouth and losing some teeth in Toronto. Ben Hutton took his spot. Forward Sven Baertschi was back in the lineup after missing 11 games with a broken jaw. ... Nilsson made 40 saves.

UP NEXT

Canucks: At Washington on Tuesday night.

Canadiens: Host Boston on Saturday night.

