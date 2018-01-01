  1. Home
Amazon opens subsidiary office in New Taipei

Taiwan's first-ever Amazon Web Services Center opens in Banqiao this Thursday 

By Renée Salmonsen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/01/08 12:13

Amazon Web Services soon to launch in Taiwan. (Photo: Flickr)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Amazon Web Services Limited (AWS), an Amazon subsidiary, will open its first joint innovation center in Taiwan's Banqiao District this Thursday (Jan. 11), reported China Times.

The office will be formed through a cooperation agreement between AWS, the New Taipei City government, and the investment firm, FCC Partners (藍濤亞洲).

At a press conference Thursday, the official agreement will be signed and further details on the functions of the office will be announced. Negotiations began last June.

Special remarks are expected to be made by: AWS Vice President of the Worldwide Public Sector, Teresa Carlton, CEO of AWS Greater China area, Jung Yung-kang (容永康), Chairman of FCC Partners, Huang Chi-yuan (黃齊元), Chairman of Fareast Group, Douglas Hsu (徐旭東), and the Mayor of New Taipei City, Eric Chu (朱立倫).

The Ministry of Economic Affairs considers the arrival of the AWS office as a strategic decision in the Asia Silicon Valley Development Plan.

FCC Partners Chairman Huang said that AWS is the most important division of Amazon. AWS provides cloud computing platform subscriptions to individuals and businesses.

AWS Taiwan will focus on three new trains of thought, says Chairman Huang: internationalization, integration, and innovation. AWS will pioneer the shift from traditional industries into digital markets in Taiwan, said. Huang. 
Amazon
Amazon Taiwan
Banqiao
Taiwan

