92-year old former Malaysian leader is opposition’s choice for interim Prime Minister  

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Malaysia's longest-serving prime minister, Mahamir Mohamad has been chosen to run for the general election by the country's opposition alliance, the Independent reported.

Dr. Mahathir, 92, the ex-authoritarian who ran Malaysia for two decades, is seen as the biggest threat for the current Prime Minister Najib Razak in the upcoming election taking place in August.

Mahathir, who earned a reputation during his 22-year tenure as prime minister of being a no-nonsense authoritarian with little time for dissenters promoting liberal values, stands to become the world's oldest leader if the opposition wins, pushing Queen Elizabeth II into second place as the world's oldest leader, according to the Independent.

Additionally, Mahathir's victory will pave the way for Anwar Ibrahim, who is now serving a sentence for a sodomy conviction until Jun 8, to become the prime minister.

The secretary-general Saifuddin Abdullah said once the opposition wins, it would immediately start the process to obtain a royal pardon for Mr. Anwar from Sultan Muhammad V, so that he can be eligible to take over as PM from Mahathir.