Taiwan headline news

Top headlines across Taiwan on Jan. 8

By  Central News Agency
2018/01/08 09:00

Taipei, Jan. 8 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:

@United Daily News: President urges Beijing to resume talks over flight routes

@China Times: Labor bill could be steamrolled through Legislature today

@Liberty Times: DPP mulls Labor bill third reading today

@Apple Daily: President urges Beijing to resume talks over flight routes

@Economic Daily News: Hot money influx expected to start stock market boom

@Commercial Times: Formosa Plastics Group subsidiaries report better-than-expected profits in 2017

 