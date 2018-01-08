Taiwan headline news

Taipei, Jan. 8 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:
@United Daily News: President urges Beijing to resume talks over flight routes
@China Times: Labor bill could be steamrolled through Legislature today
@Liberty Times: DPP mulls Labor bill third reading today
@Apple Daily: President urges Beijing to resume talks over flight routes
@Economic Daily News: Hot money influx expected to start stock market boom
@Commercial Times: Formosa Plastics Group subsidiaries report better-than-expected profits in 2017
