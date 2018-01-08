Taiwan headline news

Taipei, Jan. 8 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:



@United Daily News: President urges Beijing to resume talks over flight routes



@China Times: Labor bill could be steamrolled through Legislature today



@Liberty Times: DPP mulls Labor bill third reading today



@Apple Daily: President urges Beijing to resume talks over flight routes



@Economic Daily News: Hot money influx expected to start stock market boom



@Commercial Times: Formosa Plastics Group subsidiaries report better-than-expected profits in 2017



