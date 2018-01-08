Chef Paul Lee Taste Lab Guest Chef Residency

Regent Taipei has invited Chef Paul Lee, after his enormous success at the 2017 Regent Galleria Gala six-hundred people party, to be its first chef-in-residence at Taste Lab, Regent Taipei’s newest dining and lifestyle space. Hailing from Southern California, Chef Paul Lee is Michelin one-star restaurant PATINA’s former executive chef; this year at Taste Lab for its first chef residency, Chef Paul Lee presents 13 New American dishes, showcasing a series of classic yet creative contemporary American cuisine. (From now until 1/31, order Chef Paul Lee’s Beef Short Rib dish to receive a free frozen Regent Beef Noodle Gift Set; a limited 10 sets available each day).

Chef Paul Lee was born in Taiwan and studied at California’s Blue Ribbon Culinary School before working at the famed Hollywood restaurant L’Orangerie, then at L’Atelier de Joel Robuchon and Le Cirque in Vegas, Spanish Michelin-3 star restaurant Martin Berasatagui and the Emmy’s and Grammy’s exclusive caterer Michelin one-star PATINA restaurant. He states that his culinary philosophy is mainly influenced by his upbringing, “growing up in Southern California exposed me to so many different types of cuisines; I learned that tastes matters more than tradition.”

This free and authentic spirit is clearly demonstrated in his menu. For example, one dish combines two very dissimilar ingredients normally not associated with each other – the Foie Gras Donut with Strawberry Jam. The donut shape filled with Foie Gras mousse is accompanied by strawberry jam and frosting, creating an innovative combination of donuts and foie gras, two of Chef Paul Lee’s favorite foods. Another dish which embodies this playful creativity is the Duck Leg, Grilled Cheese, Black Truffle, an incarnation of the classic American after-school grilled cheese sandwich snack; duck leg confit, Comte cheese and truffle are placed in brioche then lightly pan-fried to perfection. The Beef Short Rib dish is a tribute to the collaboration with Regent Taipei, deconstructing the Regent Taipei classic Braised Beef Noodle dish, presenting the tender and juicy short ribs in a more contemporary fashion. Chef Paul Lee’s menu dishes range from NT$180 to NT$1,320.

Regent Taipei’s All New Taste Lab Space

The all new lifestyle space Taste Lab, Located at Regent Galleria B2, is a space for gourmet, creativity, exchange and experience-sharing, providing guests best-in-class lifestyle items, products, experiences, events and classes. Large enough to host up to 40+ people, Taste Lab is a low-key yet chic space with soft lighting and vibrant music, an easy-going atmosphere and an open kitchen and private dining table conducive for interaction. Taste Lab offers various specialty drinks, including nitrogen coffee, tea-infused beer, champagne tea and is a showcasing space for One Gourmet Mediterranean organic cold-pressed olive oil and vinegar, Fukuoka hundred year Paulownia shop Kirihaco items, porcelain from the Swedish designer Ingegerd Raman, Holland interior designer Scholte & Baijings Herman Miller, contemporary designer Leon Ransmeier and much more. Taste Lab will periodically invite international guest chef and shops for pop-up collaborations, host lifestyle classes, private dining events or even art shows.

The Taste Lab One-Day Masterchef Experience is also available from now until 2/28/2018, email tastelab@regenthotelsgroup.com, or call 02.2521.5000 ext. 3092 (12:00-21:00) to experience a day in the life of a culinary professional, with a dedicated professional team and mentor Chef Paul Lee. Come and experience for 3.5 hours (lunch or dinner period available) and invite a guest to enjoy your final creation!*

*Applicants must apply one week in advance and must be above 18 years old. Only weekend openings are available currently.