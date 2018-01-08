Shangri-La’s Far Eastern Plaza Hotel, Taipei offers festive take-out delicacies for the Chinese New Year celebrations

In celebration of the coming Chinese New Year, Shangri-La’s Far Eastern Plaza Hotel, Taipei offers a variety of ways to send guests the best seasonal regards, which include exquisite goodies, hampers, a series of exclusive takeaway dishes and set menus from Shang Palace (6F) and Shanghai Pavilion (39F) and all kinds of dining choices, all waiting to create an unforgettable memory for guests and their families.

Featuring the splendid flavors of Cantonese and Shanghainese cuisine, both takeaway menus from Shang Palace and Shanghai Pavilion are set to showcase the chefs’ superb culinary skills to the utmost. As both restaurants also provide a la carte delicacies to be taken away, Shanghai Pavilion not only offers its award-winning dish, Braised Sea Cucumber with Pork Tendons, but also especially presents an extremely luxurious Monk Jumps over the Wall, a traditional must-eat delicacy which contains fish maw, scallop, abalone, chicken and pork tendons. This dish with different kinds of top-quality seafood comes with a specially customized pot, a practical exothermic bag and the beautiful wrapping fabric. The restaurant’s takeout set menu is priced from NT$12,888 for six persons and guests who order it will receive a complimentary bottle of selected wine. In addition, guests who order the set menu and fully pay before Jan. 31, 2018 will enjoy a 15 percent early-bird discount and a 15 percent off dining voucher valid at Shang Palace or Shanghai Pavilion, depending on the set menu ordered. (The voucher is valid from Feb. 21 to Apr. 30, 2018) For more information, please call (886 2) 7711 2080.

Guests may also send their regards to family and friends with The Cake Room’s (1F) selections of traditional Chinese snacks, as well as two kinds of luxury hampers which come in leather packaging for great presentation. The hamper of Great Fortune, priced at NT$2,980, includes Kressmann Selection Merlot, Oolong Tea, Chinese Sausage, Walnut and Date Cake, dried mushroom, nougat and a dog mascot to welcome the year of dog. The hamper of Future Prosperity, priced at NT$5,888, includes all the above-mentioned items plus dried conpoy and a box of Shangri-La Pineapple Cakes.

Other gift selections also featured at The Cake Room include the signature homemade X.O. sauce (NT$690), a combination of rice cakes, including Water Chestnut Cake, Turnip Cake and Taro Cake (NT$650), Chinese New Year Fortune Ingot (NT$988) and many more. Guests who order and fully pay before Jan. 19, 2018 will enjoy a 10 percent early-bird discount. Guests may call (886 2) 2378 8888 ext.6867 for more information. Pick-up dates start on Jan. 22, 2018.

On Chinese New Year’s Eve, the hotel’s five restaurants will also offer special set menus to give this prosperous year a good head start. From modern Italian cuisine to traditional Chinese dishes, there is a wide selection for guests to savor a delicious and warm night.

The hotel will also present live entertainment and activities in the ballrooms for those who are expecting to indulge in a fun and fabulous Chinese New Year’s Eve. Chinese-style set menus will be served in the Shangri-La Ballroom (2F) in portions of 10 at NT$28,800 plus 10 percent per table, while a buffet of Chinese New Year delicacies is available in the Far Eastern Grand Ballroom (3F) at NT$2,880 plus 10 percent per person. Reservations made before Jan. 15, 2018 will receive a special 10 percent early-bird discount. Guests may call (886 2) 2378 8888 ext.6025 for more information and reservations.