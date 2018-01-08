The Patriots are rested, recharged and rankled

Recharged and rekindled are the New England Patriots, who await a visit from the Tennessee Titans in the AFC divisional playoffs next weekend.

The Titans (10-7) are coming off their first playoff win in 14 seasons, a 22-21 thriller at Kansas City in the wild-card round Saturday that left the Chiefs winless at Arrowhead in the postseason since 1994.

The Patriots (13-3) are fresh off their eighth consecutive first-round bye as they seek their third title in four years.

They're not only refreshed but fired up after a report suggesting a fractured relationship that could break up the franchise's three most important pieces in QB Tom Brady, coach Bill Belichick and owner Robert Kraft.

