Mercury in Taiwan could dip to 7 degrees by Friday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- As the first major cold wave swoops down from the north toward Taiwan today, the mercury could dip to between 8 to 10 degrees Celsius between Jan. 9 - 12 and could possibly reach as low as 7 degrees by Friday, a record low for this winter, with snow possible in mountain areas, according to Central Weather Bureau (CWB), reported CNA.

The CWB announced four weather advisories this morning (Jan. 8) at 4 a.m. for heavy rain, low temperatures, thick fog, and strong winds for most of Taiwan. Weather reports show heavy rain north of Hsinchu, Yilan, Taichung, and mountainous areas of Nantou. Landslides and falling rocks are possible in these areas after days of continuous heavy rain.

Northern Taiwan will reach a high of 19 degrees during the day today, while Yilan and Hualien will see highs of 22 to 24 degrees. Central and southern Taiwan and Taitung will see highs of 25 to 27 degrees.

Form central to northern Taiwan the temperature will dip to 12 to 13 degrees in the evening, while other areas will see lows of 16 to 17 degrees.

The CWB predicts that from Tuesday through Friday, Taiwan will be under the effects a powerful cold front with areas north of Tainan and northeastern Taiwan seeing early morning and late night lows ranging between 8 to 10 degrees. Open areas will drop to 7 degrees, while Kaohsiung, Pingtung, Hualien, and Taitung counties will see lows between 11 to 13 degrees.

CWB forecaster Cheng Chuan-fang (程川芳) predicted that starting Tuesday, temperatures will be cold enough and water vapor sufficient to result in snowfall on mountains above 3,000 meters in Taiwan, including Hehuanshan and Yushan. However, he said that the accumulation will probably be relatively low, and said that after Wednesday, the probably of snowfall will decrease as the air becomes more dry.

During the coming cold spell, high temperatures during the day throughout Taiwan will not exceed 20 degrees. However, by Saturday, the cold front will weaken and the temperature will gradually rise.

The CWB reminded people to keep warm, particularly those with cardiovascular disease, and farms and fisheries should take measures to guard against damage from the cold.

In addition, the CWB said that rain throughout the island will start to subside starting tomorrow, when clear to partly cloudy skies will prevail. Those in central and southern Taiwan should beware of wide temperature fluctuations between night and day by as much as 10 degrees.