Thick fog, low temperature warnings issued for today

Wind, rain, fog and cold expected around Taiwan this Monday 

By Renée Salmonsen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/01/08 09:45

Heavy rains and wind make for a slippery Monday. (Photo: Unsplash)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) announced four weather advisories this morning (Jan. 8) at 4 a.m. for heavy rain, low temperatures, thick fog, and strong winds for most of Taiwan, reported CNA.

Weather reports show heavy rain north of Hsinchu, Yilan, Taichung, and mountainous areas of Nantou. Landslides and falling rocks are possible in these areas after days of continuous heavy rain.


Rains expected around most of Taiwan. (Screenshot from CWB) 

Strong northeastern winds will impact the entire island today, advised the CWB report. Those in coastal areas should particularly exercise caution.

The CWB forecasts the cold front gradually moving south today and will reach central Taiwan as well as the eastern coastal region by tomorrow morning.

Temperatures are expected to fall to 10 degrees Celsius (50 degrees Fahrenheit). The CWB reminds those using indoor heaters to properly ventilate their homes.

Low visibility is reported on the outlying islands. At 5 a.m. this morning the visibility in Kinmen was below 200 meters (650 feet).
