SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

LONDON — Arsenal's FA Cup defense ended at the first hurdle with a shock 4-2 loss at second-tier side Nottingham Forest in the third round as Arsene Wenger's decision to rest stars backfired. It was the first time since taking charge of Arsenal in 1996 that Wenger has been eliminated so early in the competition he has won in three of the last four seasons. By Rob Harris. SENT: 740 words, photos.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

BARCELONA, Spain — Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez scored first-half goals in a 3-0 win over Levante, restoring Barcelona's nine-point lead of the Spanish league while it awaits the arrival of Philippe Coutinho. Real Madrid wasted a brace by Gareth Bale as it slipped again in the title race after drawing 2-2 at Celta Vigo to trail Barcelona by 16 points. By Joseph Wilson. SENT: 800 words, photos.

CRI--AUSTRALIA-ENGLAND

SYDNEY — England captain Joe Root was unable to resume his innings immediately Monday on the final day of the Ashes series after being temporarily hospitalized with severe dehydration. SENT: 160 words, photos. Will be updated at lunch.

SOC--BARCELONA-COUTINHO'S CHALLENGE

BARCELONA, Spain — Philippe Coutinho arrives at Barcelona bearing both his huge price tag and the legacy of the long line of Brazilian stars who have dazzled at Camp Nou. By Joseph Wilson. SENT: 790 words, photos.

SOC--JUVENTUS-MATUIDI RACISM

Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi says he was the victim of racial abuse for the second successive Saturday in Italian soccer. SENT: 160 words, photo.

SOC--PORTUGUESE ROUNDUP

LISBON, Portugal — Porto scored four goals in the second half to beat Guimaraes 4-2 Sunday and stay top of the Portuguese league. SENT: 130 words.

CRI--SOUTH AFRICA-INDIA

CAPE TOWN, South Africa — There was no play on Day 3 of the first test between South Africa and India on Sunday because of rain. South Africa has a 142-run lead and will continue its second innings on 65-2 if the weather clears on Monday. SENT: 120 words, photos.

CAR--DAKAR RALLY

PISCO, Peru — Frenchman Cyril Despres of Peugeot won the second round of the Dakar Rally on Sunday and took the overall lead of the race. SENT: 230 words, photos.

SKI--WCUP-WOMEN'S SLALOM

KRANJSKA GORA, Slovenia — Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin dominated a women's World Cup slalom on Sunday for her 40th career win. By Eric Willemsen. SENT: 580 words, photos.

SKI--WCUP-MEN'S SLALOM

ADELBODEN, Switzerland — Marcel Hirscher completed a perfect World Cup weekend by winning a slalom Sunday to extend the six-time defending overall champion's lead in the standings. SENT: 400 words, photos.

SPD--EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIPS

KOLOMNA, Russia — A Russian speed skater banned from the Olympics for doping won gold Sunday at the European Championships. SENT: 300 words, photos.

LUG--WORLD CUP

KOENIGSSEE, Germany — Wolfgang Kindl took advantage of a big mistake from Olympic champion Felix Loch to win his second successive luge World Cup on Sunday. SENT: 220 words, photos.

BIA--WORLD CUP

OBERHOF, Germany — Justine Braisaz helped France to upset favorite Germany in the women's team relay, while Sweden claimed its first win since 2009 in the men's competition at a biathlon World Cup on Sunday. SENT: 240 words, photos.

XXC--TOUR DE SKI

CAVALESE, Italy — Dario Cologna of Switzerland tied the record with his fourth Tour de Ski title Sunday, while Heidi Weng of Norway repeated as women's champion. SENT: 170 words, photos.

GLF--MAUI MUSINGS-KAPALUA

KAPALUA, Hawaii — Justin Thomas is one of those players who doesn't like to share his goals until the end of the season. Except for one. He wants to win, because that means he gets to start the year at Kapalua. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 780 words, photos.

HKN--NHL CAPSULES

WASHINGTON — Nicklas Backstrom scored at 4:17 of overtime and Alex Ovechkin had a power-play goal and an assist to help the Washington Capitals beat the St. Louis Blues 4-3 on Sunday. SENT: 550 words, photo.

