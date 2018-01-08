Dehydrated Root unlikely to resume batting in 5th test

SYDNEY (AP) — England captain Joe Root is unlikely to immediately resume his innings Monday on the final day of Ashes series after being hospitalized overnight with severe dehydration.

England Cricket tweeted that "Joe is now on his way to the ground" and added that he is "unlikely to start this morning" on the last day of the fifth test in Sydney.

Root was 42 not out at stumps on Day 4 with England 93-4 in its second innings and still needing 210 to make Australia bat again, or to bat for long enough to avoid defeat.

Temperatures reached over 47 degrees Celsius (117 Fahrenheit) in parts of western Sydney on Sunday and Root spent most of the day out in the field, first as Australia continued its first innings and then at the crease.

Australia has already has an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.