Streep, Watson to bring activists as Golden Globe guests

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Meryl Streep, Michelle Williams, Emma Watson and Amy Poehler are just a few of the actresses who are planning to bring gender and racial justice activists as their guests to the Golden Globe Awards Sunday evening.

Streep will attend with Ai-jen Poo, the director of the National Domestic Workers Alliance, Williams with Tarana Burke, the founder of the "me too" movement and Watson will bring Marai Larasi, the executive director of Imkaan, a Black-feminist organization.

In a statement Sunday, the advocates say they were inspired by the Time's Up initiative. They say the goal in attending the awards will be to shift focus away from the perpetrators and back on survivors and creating lasting change.

Many attending the Golden Globes will also be wearing black to protest sexual harassment.