High or Dry? California legal pot to test supply pipeline

2018/01/08 01:33

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California's legal pot market will test a new distribution system that some predict will leave dispensary shelves empty.

The so-called marijuana distributor is a kind of skeleton connecting the state's industry of growers, sellers and manufacturers. The distributors are the only ones allowed to transport pot, but also collect taxes and arrange for testing.

But just days after legal sales started, there are concerns that not enough companies are licensed to do the job.

Cannabis worth billions of dollars will need to move through the market in 2018, but some say there are not enough distributors to handle it.

They fear bottlenecks will strand pot at fields and warehouses.

But state officials predict the new system will run smoothly.