Saudi fighter jet crashes, Yemen rebels claim downing it

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Saudi Arabia's Royal Air Force says two of its pilots whose fighter jet crashed during an operation in Yemen have been rescued.

An official statement blamed Sunday's crash on a "technical failure" but the Yemeni rebel-run al-Masirah television says the British-made Tornado fighter jet was hit while flying in Yemeni airspace over the northern province of Saada, which borders Saudi Arabia. The rebel Houthis say the jet crashed on Saudi soil.

A statement by the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen says the pilots were not injured and were evacuated to Saudi Arabia by ground and air forces. The coalition did not say where the crash occurred.

Multiple Saudi and Emirati fighter jets have crashed over Yemen since the coalition launched air strikes nearly three years ago against the rebels.