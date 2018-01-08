  1. Home
BC-SOC--English Results

By  Associated Press
2018/01/08 00:53
BC-SOC--English Results English Football Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:

English Premier League
Tuesday's Matches

Swansea 0, Tottenham 2

West Ham 2, West Brom 1

Southampton 1, Crystal Palace 2

Man City 3, Watford 1

Wednesday's Match

Arsenal 2, Chelsea 2

Thursday's Match

Tottenham 1, West Ham 1

England Championship
Tuesday's Matches

Wolverhampton 3, Brentford 0

Fulham 4, Ipswich 1

Reading 0, Birmingham 2

England League One
Saturday's Matches

Northampton 3, Southend 1

Charlton 1, Oldham 0

Bristol Rovers vs. Wigan

Plymouth 3, Bury 0

Shrewsbury vs. Gillingham

Oxford United 1, Blackpool 0

England League Two
Saturday's Matches

Forest Green Rovers 1, Port Vale 0

Colchester 1, Cheltenham 4

Accrington Stanley 4, Chesterfield 0

Grimsby Town 0, Morecambe 2

Barnet vs. Carlisle

England FA Cup
Friday's Matches

Liverpool 2, Everton 1

Man United 2, Derby 0

Saturday's Matches

Fleetwood Town 0, Leicester 0

Middlesbrough 2, Sunderland 0

Wycombe 1, Preston 5

Stevenage 0, Reading 0

Watford 3, Bristol City 0

Brentford 0, Notts County 1

Yeovil 2, Bradford 0

Bolton 1, Huddersfield 2

Man City 4, Burnley 1

Birmingham 1, Burton Albion 0

Cardiff 0, Mansfield Town 0

Millwall 4, Barnsley 1

Coventry 2, Stoke 1

Bournemouth 2, Wigan 2

Ipswich 0, Sheffield United 1

Exeter 0, West Brom 2

Blackburn 0, Hull 1

Newcastle 3, Luton Town 1

Aston Villa 1, Peterborough 3

Doncaster 0, Rochdale 1

QPR 0, Milton Keynes Dons 1

Wolverhampton 0, Swansea 0

Carlisle 0, Sheffield Wednesday 0

Fulham 0, Southampton 1

Norwich 0, Chelsea 0

Sunday's Matches

Newport County 2, Leeds 1

Shrewsbury 0, West Ham 0

Tottenham 3, AFC Wimbledon 0

Nottingham Forest vs. Arsenal

Monday's Match

Brighton vs. Crystal Palace