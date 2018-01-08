Matuidi racially abused for 2nd successive weekend in Italy

Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi says he was the victim of racial abuse for the second successive Saturday in Italian soccer.

The incident at Cagliari happened two days after Hellas Verona was punished for its fans hurling racist chants at Matuidi.

Writing on Facebook after Saturday's 1-0 win at Cagliari in Serie A, Matuidi said: "I experienced racism during the match. Weak people try to intimidate with hate. I am not a hater and can only be sorry for those who set bad examples."

Details of the abuse were not specified.

Matuidi wrote that "football is a way to spread equality, passion and inspiration and this is what I am here for. Peace."

Born in France to an Angolan father and a Congolese mother, Matuidi plays for France's national team.

Verona was fined 20,000 euros ($24,000) for the Dec. 30 incident but a partial stadium closure will come into effect only if there is another racism offense at the club over the next year.