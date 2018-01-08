Russian banned from Olympics wins Euro speed skating gold

KOLOMNA, Russia (AP) — A Russian speed skater banned from the Olympics for doping won gold Sunday at the European Championships.

Olga Fatkulina took Russia to the women's team sprint title in 1 minute 26.71 seconds, ahead of the Netherlands and Norway. Another skater banned from the Olympics, Alexander Rumyantsev, won silver for Russia in the men's team pursuit.

Both have been sanctioned by the International Olympic Committee as part of its investigation into a Russian doping scheme at the 2014 Winter Olympics. However, their bans don't apply in non-Olympic events.

The Netherlands won the men's and women's team pursuits Sunday, and added another gold when Dutch skater Jan Blokhuijsen won the men's mass start in 8:23.19. Italian Francesca Lollobrigida took the women's mass start gold in 8:38.69.

Russia won the men's team sprint.