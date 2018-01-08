Egyptian former PM not to run in 2018 presidential elections

CAIRO (AP) — An Egyptian former prime minister says he will not run against President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi in elections due later this year.

Ahmed Shafiq, who served under autocrat Hosni Mubarak, ousted in the 2011 popular uprising, says he isn't the "ideal person" to lead the nation at this point. His statement was posted on social media on Sunday.

A career air force officer, Shafiq narrowly lost to the Islamist Mohammed Morsi in the 2012 elections. Shortly after, he left for the United Arab Emirates where he lived in self-imposed exile until December, when he returned home.

He faced scathing criticism from pro-government media upon his return from the UAE.

El-Sissi, in office since 2014, has yet to officially declare his candidacy but he is virtually certain to run and win the vote.