For firefighters, bitter weather creates its own hazards

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2018, file photo, a firefighter from the Longmeadow Fire Department battles a house fire in Longmeadow, Mass. Firefighters batt
FILE- In this Jan. 5, 2018 file photo, a Newark firefighter his held up by a colleague as he chips ice off a ladder after helping battle a five build
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2018, file photo, a Newark firefighter labors through ice while disconnecting hoses off an engine after helping battle a five b
FILE- In this Jan. 5, 2018, file photo, a Newark firefighter kicks free a hose frozen onto a roof of a building after helping battle a five building f
FILE- In this Jan. 5, 2018, file photo, ice breaks away from a hose as a Newark firefighter pulls it onto an engine after helping battle a five buildi
FILE- In this Jan. 5, 2018 file photo, a Newark firefighter pulls a hose back onto an engine after helping battle a five building fire in Newark, N.J.
FILE- In this Jan. 2, 2018, file photo, firefighters are covered with ice from water sprayed from their hoses as they work to contain a fire in the Br
FILE- In this Feb. 12, 2012, file photo, a firefighter's helmet is caked in ice at the scene of a four-alarm fire in Boston. Cold-weather fire departm
FILE- In this Jan. 5, 2018, file photo, a Newark firefighter walks near the site of a fire in Newark, N.J. Firefighters battling blazes in the extreme
NEW YORK (AP) — Firefighters battling blazes in the extreme cold are faced with treacherous conditions that can slow them down when every second counts. Frozen hydrants and slick surfaces make an already difficult job even harder.
Cold-weather departments prepare months ahead for the coming freeze, readying equipment and changing how they approach fires in the coldest months.
They pack on extra layers in their go-kits, and some rub Vaseline on their faces to protect skin. Engineers who drive the trucks keep coffee cans full of sand or salt to add traction to the slick ground. Teams rotate in and out faster to avoid hypothermia.
Some departments have steam trucks that detach hoses and clothing frozen together. The water pumps on the engine are kept running to keep the water from freezing.