Water fight between Florida, Georgia lands at Supreme Court

APALACHICOLA, Fla. (AP) — Southeastern neighbors are facing off in the Supreme Court in a water fight that's been raging for decades.

The justices on Monday are hearing Florida's complaint that Georgia's insatiable thirst for water has reduced the flow of the Apalachicola River that runs from the state line to Apalachicola Bay and the nearby Gulf of Mexico.

The decrease in fresh water flowing into the bay has decimated the area's once-thriving oyster industry.

Florida wants the high court to cut Georgia's use of water to help revive the oyster harvest and other threatened plant and animal life in the river basin.

Georgia says the justices should adopt the recommendations of a special master they appointed. He concluded Florida hadn't proved it would benefit from any cuts imposed on Georgia.