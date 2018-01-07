Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, January 7, 2018

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A shower or two;31;24;Partly sunny;31;24;SW;11;74%;55%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and nice;25;18;A shower in spots;22;16;WNW;24;55%;66%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and mild;16;3;Mild with sunshine;16;4;WNW;13;67%;0%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Cooler with some sun;14;7;Rain and drizzle;12;7;SSE;12;63%;58%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sun and some clouds;2;-2;Partly sunny, chilly;3;0;E;30;73%;18%;1

Anchorage, United States;A bit of a.m. snow;-5;-11;Partly sunny;-8;-14;NNE;5;88%;5%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy and cooler;9;2;Morning drizzle;6;-2;S;7;64%;55%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Plenty of sunshine;-8;-25;Partly sunny;-14;-19;SSW;15;84%;43%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and nice;33;20;A t-storm around;33;23;E;12;58%;43%;11

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;16;10;Partly sunny;16;10;SSW;5;89%;1%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny, nice;22;17;Partly sunny;24;17;SW;17;60%;27%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and pleasant;20;7;Sunny, breezy, nice;21;6;NW;23;33%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Brief p.m. showers;33;23;Downpours;31;23;E;8;76%;85%;7

Bangalore, India;Mostly sunny, nice;27;13;Sunny and nice;27;14;E;11;45%;5%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly cloudy;32;25;A morning shower;33;25;SSW;11;69%;56%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Periods of rain;15;6;A little p.m. rain;13;6;W;15;63%;65%;1

Beijing, China;Cloudy;2;-3;Mostly sunny;2;-6;NW;22;18%;17%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Sun and clouds, mild;18;4;Partly sunny, mild;14;5;ESE;10;73%;1%;1

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;3;-3;Hazy sun;2;-2;E;16;61%;2%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun;18;8;Partly sunny;19;9;SE;8;72%;75%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;25;18;A t-shower in spots;26;17;S;14;65%;65%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly cloudy, mild;8;6;Low clouds and mild;9;5;ESE;14;93%;58%;0

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly cloudy;3;1;Partly sunny;6;2;E;14;77%;15%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny, mild;14;1;Clouds and sun, mild;10;3;NE;8;88%;4%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Sun and clouds;11;5;Clouds and sun, mild;10;3;E;8;86%;29%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny;31;22;Plenty of sun;32;22;NNE;13;43%;0%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray thunderstorm;29;18;A t-storm around;30;18;N;7;42%;71%;5

Busan, South Korea;Cloudy;8;4;A little a.m. rain;9;0;W;6;86%;68%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;21;11;Sunny and nice;22;11;NE;18;45%;0%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Rather cloudy;21;16;Sun and clouds;20;15;SSE;30;48%;1%;8

Caracas, Venezuela;Partial sunshine;28;18;Lots of sun, nice;28;18;E;6;50%;4%;7

Chennai, India;Sunny and delightful;30;20;Mostly sunny, nice;30;23;NNE;13;63%;10%;6

Chicago, United States;A little icy mix;-2;-3;Rather cloudy;2;-8;W;17;75%;3%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Sunshine and nice;33;20;Mostly sunny, nice;31;22;NNE;17;53%;4%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;1;-2;Hazy sun;3;0;SE;5;87%;1%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and breezy;21;17;Sunny and pleasant;22;18;NNE;19;75%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Spotty showers;16;5;Fog to sun;14;3;NNE;17;61%;0%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clearing;31;26;Clearing and breezy;32;26;NNE;25;74%;44%;8

Delhi, India;Decreasing clouds;20;6;Hazy sunshine;21;6;WNW;13;62%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Turning sunny;10;-2;Increasing clouds;15;2;SW;10;32%;3%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny and nice;21;9;Sunny and pleasant;22;9;NNW;9;55%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;Overcast, a t-storm;31;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;24;WSW;9;72%;77%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Decreasing clouds;7;0;Becoming cloudy;5;3;SE;23;76%;46%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clouds and sun, mild;14;3;A p.m. shower or two;9;0;N;10;39%;80%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A p.m. shower or two;12;8;Rain, some heavy;12;8;NW;24;76%;75%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;A passing shower;23;21;A bit of rain;21;10;N;18;87%;81%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny;30;14;Mostly sunny;31;14;N;9;38%;6%;13

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;23;16;Partly sunny, nice;27;17;S;12;61%;64%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sun;0;-4;Partly sunny;-2;-3;W;24;71%;54%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;32;25;A p.m. shower or two;32;24;SE;10;73%;66%;5

Hong Kong, China;Mostly cloudy;23;19;A touch of rain;20;9;N;14;82%;66%;1

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;28;22;Partly sunny;28;21;ENE;21;58%;30%;5

Hyderabad, India;Nice with sunshine;29;14;Sunny and pleasant;27;13;E;10;44%;0%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sun;18;3;Plenty of sun;20;4;NNW;6;47%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Plenty of sun;15;8;Partly sunny;14;7;SSW;10;82%;4%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A bit of a.m. rain;31;25;Downpours;32;25;N;10;75%;92%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;28;20;Sunny and pleasant;31;19;NE;19;30%;0%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Some sun;34;19;Partly sunny and hot;34;16;S;10;19%;25%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;10;-7;Mostly sunny;9;-5;NW;5;30%;2%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;24;12;Mostly sunny;26;13;NW;7;50%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;17;-1;Mostly sunny;16;-1;SSE;7;57%;3%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;30;14;Sunny and pleasant;29;15;N;22;27%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;8;-5;Periods of sun;2;-4;NW;9;67%;0%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers;28;24;Brief showers;30;25;ENE;12;65%;85%;3

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;28;22;A stray thunderstorm;30;22;WSW;9;73%;56%;4

Kolkata, India;Sunny and pleasant;22;8;Hazy sunshine;22;7;NE;10;56%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;33;24;A shower or t-storm;32;25;WNW;5;77%;81%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;15;4;A t-storm in spots;14;4;E;14;67%;70%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;30;22;Mostly sunny, nice;31;22;SW;8;76%;2%;8

Lima, Peru;Clouds, then sun;24;20;Turning sunny;24;20;S;13;76%;30%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;12;6;Mostly sunny;12;7;SSE;10;73%;26%;2

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny, breezy;5;2;Low clouds;5;3;E;21;82%;32%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Partial sunshine;23;14;Rain, not as warm;19;13;E;8;88%;98%;1

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;31;24;A passing shower;30;23;SSW;9;73%;82%;9

Madrid, Spain;Rain/snow showers;5;-1;Partly sunny;9;-3;WNW;8;66%;6%;2

Male, Maldives;Sunshine and nice;31;26;High clouds;30;26;NE;13;64%;4%;4

Manaus, Brazil;Downpours;28;24;Clouds, showers;28;24;ESE;10;82%;89%;3

Manila, Philippines;Mostly cloudy;31;25;A shower in spots;32;25;ESE;8;71%;57%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Cooler;25;15;A t-storm in spots;24;14;S;14;63%;47%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;23;7;Partly sunny, nice;21;4;NNE;8;34%;1%;5

Miami, United States;Partly sunny, nice;21;18;A morning shower;25;20;E;19;67%;80%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Partial sunshine;3;-5;A snow shower;0;-4;NW;16;59%;55%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sunny and breezy;30;23;Sunny and breezy;30;23;ENE;24;60%;0%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;29;19;Sunny and pleasant;31;19;NNE;12;43%;0%;11

Montreal, Canada;A little p.m. snow;-12;-12;A little snow;0;-3;SW;12;81%;90%;0

Moscow, Russia;Mostly cloudy;3;-5;Rather cloudy;0;-6;NW;21;51%;44%;0

Mumbai, India;Nice with sunshine;28;20;Hazy sun;29;21;N;11;45%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;25;12;Some sun, pleasant;28;15;N;13;42%;27%;7

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;-7;-8;A little icy mix;0;-1;SW;13;56%;76%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and nice;18;6;Sunny and pleasant;19;7;WSW;12;70%;0%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly cloudy;-18;-24;Plenty of sunshine;-17;-19;SSE;10;74%;0%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Overcast and chilly;8;2;Becoming rainy;12;8;W;7;79%;98%;1

Oslo, Norway;Turning cloudy;0;-7;Mostly sunny;-2;-9;W;3;74%;1%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Snow this afternoon;-11;-12;A little snow;0;-5;WSW;22;84%;87%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;30;26;Spotty showers;30;25;W;10;74%;91%;7

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;30;23;An afternoon shower;30;23;NW;14;76%;69%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Some sun, a shower;30;22;A passing shower;30;22;NE;11;72%;64%;5

Paris, France;Mostly cloudy;7;4;Partly sunny;9;2;ENE;11;81%;30%;1

Perth, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;32;17;Plenty of sunshine;33;19;ESE;20;35%;2%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;34;24;Partly sunny, humid;32;24;S;8;67%;63%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm in spots;33;24;A t-storm in spots;34;24;ENE;12;72%;63%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Spotty showers;31;22;A shower in spots;30;21;ESE;9;62%;65%;3

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly cloudy;5;1;Cloudy with a shower;4;3;E;8;68%;67%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Cloudy;6;-8;Low clouds;3;-8;WNW;6;63%;70%;1

Quito, Ecuador;A little rain;19;11;Periods of rain;18;11;NNE;12;70%;85%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Cool with rain;12;6;Heavy showers;12;8;SW;21;87%;98%;1

Recife, Brazil;Brief p.m. showers;30;25;Brief showers;30;25;SE;13;67%;84%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Heavy rain and snow;6;2;A snow squall;5;4;E;9;75%;99%;0

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;2;-1;Partly sunny;2;-1;W;21;67%;24%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A stray thunderstorm;28;23;A stray thunderstorm;28;23;NW;10;78%;70%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;20;7;Plenty of sunshine;18;5;NNW;17;41%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Clouds and sun, mild;19;11;Mild with hazy sun;19;12;SE;13;63%;66%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds breaking;-1;-3;Sunny intervals;-1;-5;WNW;21;53%;25%;1

San Francisco, United States;Clouds breaking;13;11;Rain;15;12;SSE;19;93%;97%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Spotty showers;23;18;An afternoon shower;25;16;ENE;10;72%;72%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;29;23;Some sun, a shower;29;24;ESE;21;66%;64%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;24;15;Periods of sun;24;16;N;8;65%;1%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sun and some clouds;21;8;Mostly sunny;20;5;E;7;42%;11%;6

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;32;15;Mostly sunny;30;16;WSW;11;48%;44%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers;26;21;Some sun, a shower;27;21;NNE;10;80%;66%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partial sunshine;11;2;Mostly sunny;12;2;ESE;6;72%;25%;2

Seattle, United States;Periods of rain;8;6;Cloudy;10;6;S;10;78%;75%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly cloudy;6;-2;Cloudy;5;-2;WNW;5;30%;66%;1

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;11;2;Rain and drizzle;4;-1;NW;24;82%;55%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;30;25;A t-storm in spots;30;25;NNE;7;79%;87%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny, mild;11;0;Partly sunny;12;1;SSE;7;75%;0%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;29;23;A shower in spots;29;23;ENE;20;69%;65%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;A little p.m. snow;1;-3;Plenty of sunshine;0;-2;W;11;61%;4%;1

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;36;22;A t-storm in spots;33;23;NE;19;60%;73%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;Cloudy with showers;26;18;Periods of rain;22;10;NNE;14;79%;95%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;A little p.m. snow;2;-1;Partly sunny, breezy;1;0;WNW;28;47%;61%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny;11;1;Cloudy;8;0;N;9;73%;65%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, mild;10;1;Mild with some sun;10;2;NW;13;66%;7%;2

Tehran, Iran;Partial sunshine;9;1;Plenty of sun;9;-1;SW;9;27%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sunshine;21;10;Plenty of sunshine;20;9;NNE;8;57%;0%;3

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine and mild;21;7;Clouds and sun, mild;20;7;E;5;49%;1%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Some sun;8;3;Rain and drizzle;12;9;WSW;14;66%;100%;3

Toronto, Canada;Not as cold;-5;-7;Morning snow;2;-2;WSW;30;79%;84%;0

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;26;15;Sunshine, pleasant;25;15;E;6;41%;0%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Becoming cloudy;20;13;Partly sunny;22;10;NNW;15;46%;5%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A couple of squalls;-16;-24;Hazy and cold;-16;-23;NW;11;66%;30%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy, rain;5;5;Rain and drizzle;7;4;E;7;76%;95%;0

Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy, mild;9;6;Mild with low clouds;9;6;ESE;10;91%;58%;0

Vientiane, Laos;A shower;27;22;Clouds and sunshine;32;21;N;7;63%;66%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Sun and some clouds;1;-4;Morning snow showers;1;-4;NW;18;55%;61%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Sun and some clouds;4;-7;Periods of sun;1;-5;ESE;4;71%;0%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Sun and clouds;19;17;Mostly sunny, nice;23;17;N;19;66%;5%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Nice with some sun;34;22;Partly sunny, nice;32;22;SW;6;66%;44%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sun;6;-7;Partly sunny;5;-7;E;4;51%;6%;2

