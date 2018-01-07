Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, January 7, 2018

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A shower or two;87;75;Partly sunny;88;76;SW;7;74%;55%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and nice;77;64;A shower in spots;72;61;WNW;15;55%;66%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and mild;60;37;Mild with sunshine;60;39;WNW;8;67%;0%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Cooler with some sun;56;45;Rain and drizzle;54;44;SSE;8;63%;58%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sun and some clouds;36;28;Partly sunny, chilly;38;31;E;19;73%;18%;1

Anchorage, United States;A bit of a.m. snow;22;12;Partly sunny;18;6;NNE;3;88%;5%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy and cooler;48;35;Morning drizzle;43;29;S;5;64%;55%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Plenty of sunshine;18;-12;Partly sunny;6;-2;SSW;9;84%;43%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and nice;92;69;A t-storm around;92;73;E;7;58%;43%;11

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;61;50;Partly sunny;61;49;SSW;3;89%;1%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny, nice;72;63;Partly sunny;75;62;SW;10;60%;27%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and pleasant;69;45;Sunny, breezy, nice;70;42;NW;14;33%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Brief p.m. showers;91;74;Downpours;87;73;E;5;76%;85%;7

Bangalore, India;Mostly sunny, nice;81;56;Sunny and nice;81;57;E;7;45%;5%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly cloudy;89;78;A morning shower;91;77;SSW;7;69%;56%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Periods of rain;59;43;A little p.m. rain;56;43;W;9;63%;65%;1

Beijing, China;Cloudy;36;27;Mostly sunny;36;21;NW;14;18%;17%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Sun and clouds, mild;64;40;Partly sunny, mild;57;41;ESE;6;73%;1%;1

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;37;26;Hazy sun;35;28;E;10;61%;2%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun;65;47;Partly sunny;66;48;SE;5;72%;75%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;77;64;A t-shower in spots;79;62;S;9;65%;65%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly cloudy, mild;47;43;Low clouds and mild;49;41;ESE;9;93%;58%;0

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly cloudy;38;35;Partly sunny;42;36;E;9;77%;15%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny, mild;56;34;Clouds and sun, mild;50;38;NE;5;88%;4%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Sun and clouds;52;42;Clouds and sun, mild;49;38;E;5;86%;29%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny;87;72;Plenty of sun;90;71;NNE;8;43%;0%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray thunderstorm;84;64;A t-storm around;86;64;N;5;42%;71%;5

Busan, South Korea;Cloudy;47;39;A little a.m. rain;49;33;W;4;86%;68%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;70;52;Sunny and nice;72;51;NE;11;45%;0%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Rather cloudy;69;60;Sun and clouds;68;58;SSE;19;48%;1%;8

Caracas, Venezuela;Partial sunshine;82;65;Lots of sun, nice;82;64;E;4;50%;4%;7

Chennai, India;Sunny and delightful;86;67;Mostly sunny, nice;86;74;NNE;8;63%;10%;6

Chicago, United States;A little icy mix;28;26;Rather cloudy;36;18;W;10;75%;3%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Sunshine and nice;91;68;Mostly sunny, nice;88;71;NNE;11;53%;4%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;34;28;Hazy sun;38;32;SE;3;87%;1%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and breezy;70;63;Sunny and pleasant;72;64;NNE;12;75%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Spotty showers;60;40;Fog to sun;57;37;NNE;11;61%;0%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clearing;87;80;Clearing and breezy;90;79;NNE;15;74%;44%;8

Delhi, India;Decreasing clouds;68;43;Hazy sunshine;69;43;WNW;8;62%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Turning sunny;50;29;Increasing clouds;58;36;SW;6;32%;3%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny and nice;70;48;Sunny and pleasant;72;48;NNW;6;55%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;Overcast, a t-storm;89;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;76;WSW;6;72%;77%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Decreasing clouds;44;32;Becoming cloudy;41;38;SE;14;76%;46%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clouds and sun, mild;58;37;A p.m. shower or two;48;32;N;6;39%;80%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A p.m. shower or two;54;47;Rain, some heavy;54;47;NW;15;76%;75%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;A passing shower;73;69;A bit of rain;71;49;N;11;87%;81%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny;86;57;Mostly sunny;88;58;N;5;38%;6%;13

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;74;61;Partly sunny, nice;81;63;S;7;61%;64%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sun;32;26;Partly sunny;29;26;W;15;71%;54%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;90;76;A p.m. shower or two;90;76;SE;6;73%;66%;5

Hong Kong, China;Mostly cloudy;73;66;A touch of rain;68;49;N;9;82%;66%;1

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;82;72;Partly sunny;82;70;ENE;13;58%;30%;5

Hyderabad, India;Nice with sunshine;84;57;Sunny and pleasant;81;56;E;6;44%;0%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sun;64;37;Plenty of sun;68;39;NNW;4;47%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Plenty of sun;59;46;Partly sunny;58;45;SSW;6;82%;4%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A bit of a.m. rain;88;76;Downpours;90;77;N;6;75%;92%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;83;67;Sunny and pleasant;88;66;NE;12;30%;0%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Some sun;93;66;Partly sunny and hot;94;61;S;6;19%;25%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;50;20;Mostly sunny;48;23;NW;3;30%;2%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;75;54;Mostly sunny;78;56;NW;4;50%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;63;30;Mostly sunny;61;31;SSE;4;57%;3%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;86;58;Sunny and pleasant;85;59;N;14;27%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;46;24;Periods of sun;35;24;NW;5;67%;0%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers;83;75;Brief showers;86;77;ENE;8;65%;85%;3

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;83;72;A stray thunderstorm;86;72;WSW;5;73%;56%;4

Kolkata, India;Sunny and pleasant;72;46;Hazy sunshine;72;45;NE;6;56%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;92;75;A shower or t-storm;90;76;WNW;3;77%;81%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;60;39;A t-storm in spots;57;39;E;9;67%;70%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;86;72;Mostly sunny, nice;87;72;SW;5;76%;2%;8

Lima, Peru;Clouds, then sun;75;67;Turning sunny;75;67;S;8;76%;30%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;54;43;Mostly sunny;53;44;SSE;6;73%;26%;2

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny, breezy;42;36;Low clouds;41;38;E;13;82%;32%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Partial sunshine;73;58;Rain, not as warm;65;55;E;5;88%;98%;1

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;88;75;A passing shower;85;74;SSW;5;73%;82%;9

Madrid, Spain;Rain/snow showers;41;30;Partly sunny;47;26;WNW;5;66%;6%;2

Male, Maldives;Sunshine and nice;88;79;High clouds;86;80;NE;8;64%;4%;4

Manaus, Brazil;Downpours;82;75;Clouds, showers;82;75;ESE;6;82%;89%;3

Manila, Philippines;Mostly cloudy;87;77;A shower in spots;90;76;ESE;5;71%;57%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Cooler;76;59;A t-storm in spots;76;57;S;9;63%;47%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;73;44;Partly sunny, nice;70;40;NNE;5;34%;1%;5

Miami, United States;Partly sunny, nice;71;65;A morning shower;76;69;E;12;67%;80%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Partial sunshine;37;22;A snow shower;31;24;NW;10;59%;55%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sunny and breezy;86;73;Sunny and breezy;86;73;ENE;15;60%;0%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;84;65;Sunny and pleasant;88;66;NNE;7;43%;0%;11

Montreal, Canada;A little p.m. snow;10;10;A little snow;32;26;SW;8;81%;90%;0

Moscow, Russia;Mostly cloudy;38;24;Rather cloudy;32;22;NW;13;51%;44%;0

Mumbai, India;Nice with sunshine;82;68;Hazy sun;83;69;N;7;45%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;77;54;Some sun, pleasant;82;59;N;8;42%;27%;7

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;19;18;A little icy mix;31;30;SW;8;56%;76%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and nice;65;44;Sunny and pleasant;67;45;WSW;8;70%;0%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly cloudy;-1;-10;Plenty of sunshine;2;-3;SSE;6;74%;0%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Overcast and chilly;46;35;Becoming rainy;53;46;W;4;79%;98%;1

Oslo, Norway;Turning cloudy;32;19;Mostly sunny;29;15;W;2;74%;1%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Snow this afternoon;12;10;A little snow;32;22;WSW;14;84%;87%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;86;79;Spotty showers;86;78;W;6;74%;91%;7

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;87;74;An afternoon shower;86;74;NW;8;76%;69%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Some sun, a shower;86;72;A passing shower;85;72;NE;7;72%;64%;5

Paris, France;Mostly cloudy;45;39;Partly sunny;48;36;ENE;7;81%;30%;1

Perth, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;90;63;Plenty of sunshine;91;67;ESE;12;35%;2%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;93;75;Partly sunny, humid;89;75;S;5;67%;63%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm in spots;91;75;A t-storm in spots;94;75;ENE;8;72%;63%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Spotty showers;87;72;A shower in spots;86;70;ESE;5;62%;65%;3

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly cloudy;41;35;Cloudy with a shower;39;37;E;5;68%;67%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Cloudy;42;18;Low clouds;37;18;WNW;4;63%;70%;1

Quito, Ecuador;A little rain;65;51;Periods of rain;64;51;NNE;7;70%;85%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Cool with rain;53;43;Heavy showers;54;47;SW;13;87%;98%;1

Recife, Brazil;Brief p.m. showers;87;77;Brief showers;86;78;SE;8;67%;84%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Heavy rain and snow;43;36;A snow squall;41;38;E;5;75%;99%;0

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;36;30;Partly sunny;35;29;W;13;67%;24%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A stray thunderstorm;83;74;A stray thunderstorm;83;73;NW;6;78%;70%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;68;44;Plenty of sunshine;65;41;NNW;10;41%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Clouds and sun, mild;66;52;Mild with hazy sun;66;54;SE;8;63%;66%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds breaking;30;27;Sunny intervals;31;23;WNW;13;53%;25%;1

San Francisco, United States;Clouds breaking;55;52;Rain;59;53;SSE;12;93%;97%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Spotty showers;73;64;An afternoon shower;77;61;ENE;6;72%;72%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;84;74;Some sun, a shower;83;75;ESE;13;66%;64%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;75;60;Periods of sun;76;61;N;5;65%;1%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sun and some clouds;69;46;Mostly sunny;68;42;E;4;42%;11%;6

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;90;59;Mostly sunny;86;61;WSW;7;48%;44%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers;79;71;Some sun, a shower;81;70;NNE;6;80%;66%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partial sunshine;51;35;Mostly sunny;53;35;ESE;4;72%;25%;2

Seattle, United States;Periods of rain;47;43;Cloudy;51;43;S;6;78%;75%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly cloudy;42;28;Cloudy;42;28;WNW;3;30%;66%;1

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;51;36;Rain and drizzle;39;30;NW;15;82%;55%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;86;76;A t-storm in spots;87;76;NNE;4;79%;87%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny, mild;52;32;Partly sunny;53;34;SSE;5;75%;0%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;84;73;A shower in spots;83;74;ENE;13;69%;65%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;A little p.m. snow;34;27;Plenty of sunshine;33;28;W;7;61%;4%;1

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;97;72;A t-storm in spots;91;74;NE;12;60%;73%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;Cloudy with showers;78;64;Periods of rain;71;50;NNE;9;79%;95%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;A little p.m. snow;35;31;Partly sunny, breezy;34;32;WNW;17;47%;61%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny;52;34;Cloudy;46;32;N;5;73%;65%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, mild;49;34;Mild with some sun;51;36;NW;8;66%;7%;2

Tehran, Iran;Partial sunshine;48;34;Plenty of sun;48;31;SW;6;27%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sunshine;70;50;Plenty of sunshine;68;49;NNE;5;57%;0%;3

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine and mild;69;44;Clouds and sun, mild;68;45;E;3;49%;1%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Some sun;46;37;Rain and drizzle;53;49;WSW;8;66%;100%;3

Toronto, Canada;Not as cold;22;20;Morning snow;35;28;WSW;19;79%;84%;0

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;79;59;Sunshine, pleasant;76;59;E;3;41%;0%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Becoming cloudy;68;55;Partly sunny;71;51;NNW;9;46%;5%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A couple of squalls;3;-11;Hazy and cold;2;-9;NW;7;66%;30%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy, rain;42;40;Rain and drizzle;45;39;E;5;76%;95%;0

Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy, mild;48;43;Mild with low clouds;49;42;ESE;6;91%;58%;0

Vientiane, Laos;A shower;81;71;Clouds and sunshine;90;69;N;4;63%;66%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Sun and some clouds;33;25;Morning snow showers;34;25;NW;11;55%;61%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Sun and some clouds;39;20;Periods of sun;34;23;ESE;2;71%;0%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Sun and clouds;67;62;Mostly sunny, nice;74;63;N;12;66%;5%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Nice with some sun;93;72;Partly sunny, nice;90;71;SW;4;66%;44%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sun;42;19;Partly sunny;41;19;E;2;51%;6%;2

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Fahrenheit