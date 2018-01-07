Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, January 7, 2018
City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index
Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A shower or two;87;75;Partly sunny;88;76;SW;7;74%;55%;7
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and nice;77;64;A shower in spots;72;61;WNW;15;55%;66%;4
Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and mild;60;37;Mild with sunshine;60;39;WNW;8;67%;0%;3
Algiers, Algeria;Cooler with some sun;56;45;Rain and drizzle;54;44;SSE;8;63%;58%;3
Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sun and some clouds;36;28;Partly sunny, chilly;38;31;E;19;73%;18%;1
Anchorage, United States;A bit of a.m. snow;22;12;Partly sunny;18;6;NNE;3;88%;5%;1
Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy and cooler;48;35;Morning drizzle;43;29;S;5;64%;55%;1
Astana, Kazakhstan;Plenty of sunshine;18;-12;Partly sunny;6;-2;SSW;9;84%;43%;1
Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and nice;92;69;A t-storm around;92;73;E;7;58%;43%;11
Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;61;50;Partly sunny;61;49;SSW;3;89%;1%;1
Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny, nice;72;63;Partly sunny;75;62;SW;10;60%;27%;11
Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and pleasant;69;45;Sunny, breezy, nice;70;42;NW;14;33%;0%;3
Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Brief p.m. showers;91;74;Downpours;87;73;E;5;76%;85%;7
Bangalore, India;Mostly sunny, nice;81;56;Sunny and nice;81;57;E;7;45%;5%;7
Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly cloudy;89;78;A morning shower;91;77;SSW;7;69%;56%;6
Barcelona, Spain;Periods of rain;59;43;A little p.m. rain;56;43;W;9;63%;65%;1
Beijing, China;Cloudy;36;27;Mostly sunny;36;21;NW;14;18%;17%;2
Belgrade, Serbia;Sun and clouds, mild;64;40;Partly sunny, mild;57;41;ESE;6;73%;1%;1
Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;37;26;Hazy sun;35;28;E;10;61%;2%;1
Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun;65;47;Partly sunny;66;48;SE;5;72%;75%;10
Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;77;64;A t-shower in spots;79;62;S;9;65%;65%;8
Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly cloudy, mild;47;43;Low clouds and mild;49;41;ESE;9;93%;58%;0
Brussels, Belgium;Mostly cloudy;38;35;Partly sunny;42;36;E;9;77%;15%;1
Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny, mild;56;34;Clouds and sun, mild;50;38;NE;5;88%;4%;1
Budapest, Hungary;Sun and clouds;52;42;Clouds and sun, mild;49;38;E;5;86%;29%;1
Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny;87;72;Plenty of sun;90;71;NNE;8;43%;0%;11
Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray thunderstorm;84;64;A t-storm around;86;64;N;5;42%;71%;5
Busan, South Korea;Cloudy;47;39;A little a.m. rain;49;33;W;4;86%;68%;1
Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;70;52;Sunny and nice;72;51;NE;11;45%;0%;3
Cape Town, South Africa;Rather cloudy;69;60;Sun and clouds;68;58;SSE;19;48%;1%;8
Caracas, Venezuela;Partial sunshine;82;65;Lots of sun, nice;82;64;E;4;50%;4%;7
Chennai, India;Sunny and delightful;86;67;Mostly sunny, nice;86;74;NNE;8;63%;10%;6
Chicago, United States;A little icy mix;28;26;Rather cloudy;36;18;W;10;75%;3%;2
Colombo, Sri Lanka;Sunshine and nice;91;68;Mostly sunny, nice;88;71;NNE;11;53%;4%;8
Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;34;28;Hazy sun;38;32;SE;3;87%;1%;1
Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and breezy;70;63;Sunny and pleasant;72;64;NNE;12;75%;0%;6
Dallas, United States;Spotty showers;60;40;Fog to sun;57;37;NNE;11;61%;0%;3
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clearing;87;80;Clearing and breezy;90;79;NNE;15;74%;44%;8
Delhi, India;Decreasing clouds;68;43;Hazy sunshine;69;43;WNW;8;62%;0%;4
Denver, United States;Turning sunny;50;29;Increasing clouds;58;36;SW;6;32%;3%;3
Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny and nice;70;48;Sunny and pleasant;72;48;NNW;6;55%;0%;4
Dili, East Timor;Overcast, a t-storm;89;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;76;WSW;6;72%;77%;7
Dublin, Ireland;Decreasing clouds;44;32;Becoming cloudy;41;38;SE;14;76%;46%;1
Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clouds and sun, mild;58;37;A p.m. shower or two;48;32;N;6;39%;80%;1
Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A p.m. shower or two;54;47;Rain, some heavy;54;47;NW;15;76%;75%;1
Hanoi, Vietnam;A passing shower;73;69;A bit of rain;71;49;N;11;87%;81%;1
Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny;86;57;Mostly sunny;88;58;N;5;38%;6%;13
Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;74;61;Partly sunny, nice;81;63;S;7;61%;64%;4
Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sun;32;26;Partly sunny;29;26;W;15;71%;54%;1
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;90;76;A p.m. shower or two;90;76;SE;6;73%;66%;5
Hong Kong, China;Mostly cloudy;73;66;A touch of rain;68;49;N;9;82%;66%;1
Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;82;72;Partly sunny;82;70;ENE;13;58%;30%;5
Hyderabad, India;Nice with sunshine;84;57;Sunny and pleasant;81;56;E;6;44%;0%;5
Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sun;64;37;Plenty of sun;68;39;NNW;4;47%;0%;3
Istanbul, Turkey;Plenty of sun;59;46;Partly sunny;58;45;SSW;6;82%;4%;2
Jakarta, Indonesia;A bit of a.m. rain;88;76;Downpours;90;77;N;6;75%;92%;4
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;83;67;Sunny and pleasant;88;66;NE;12;30%;0%;5
Johannesburg, South Africa;Some sun;93;66;Partly sunny and hot;94;61;S;6;19%;25%;14
Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;50;20;Mostly sunny;48;23;NW;3;30%;2%;3
Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;75;54;Mostly sunny;78;56;NW;4;50%;0%;4
Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;63;30;Mostly sunny;61;31;SSE;4;57%;3%;4
Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;86;58;Sunny and pleasant;85;59;N;14;27%;0%;6
Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;46;24;Periods of sun;35;24;NW;5;67%;0%;1
Kingston, Jamaica;Showers;83;75;Brief showers;86;77;ENE;8;65%;85%;3
Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;83;72;A stray thunderstorm;86;72;WSW;5;73%;56%;4
Kolkata, India;Sunny and pleasant;72;46;Hazy sunshine;72;45;NE;6;56%;0%;4
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;92;75;A shower or t-storm;90;76;WNW;3;77%;81%;5
La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;60;39;A t-storm in spots;57;39;E;9;67%;70%;15
Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;86;72;Mostly sunny, nice;87;72;SW;5;76%;2%;8
Lima, Peru;Clouds, then sun;75;67;Turning sunny;75;67;S;8;76%;30%;11
Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;54;43;Mostly sunny;53;44;SSE;6;73%;26%;2
London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny, breezy;42;36;Low clouds;41;38;E;13;82%;32%;0
Los Angeles, United States;Partial sunshine;73;58;Rain, not as warm;65;55;E;5;88%;98%;1
Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;88;75;A passing shower;85;74;SSW;5;73%;82%;9
Madrid, Spain;Rain/snow showers;41;30;Partly sunny;47;26;WNW;5;66%;6%;2
Male, Maldives;Sunshine and nice;88;79;High clouds;86;80;NE;8;64%;4%;4
Manaus, Brazil;Downpours;82;75;Clouds, showers;82;75;ESE;6;82%;89%;3
Manila, Philippines;Mostly cloudy;87;77;A shower in spots;90;76;ESE;5;71%;57%;6
Melbourne, Australia;Cooler;76;59;A t-storm in spots;76;57;S;9;63%;47%;6
Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;73;44;Partly sunny, nice;70;40;NNE;5;34%;1%;5
Miami, United States;Partly sunny, nice;71;65;A morning shower;76;69;E;12;67%;80%;3
Minsk, Belarus;Partial sunshine;37;22;A snow shower;31;24;NW;10;59%;55%;1
Mogadishu, Somalia;Sunny and breezy;86;73;Sunny and breezy;86;73;ENE;15;60%;0%;9
Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;84;65;Sunny and pleasant;88;66;NNE;7;43%;0%;11
Montreal, Canada;A little p.m. snow;10;10;A little snow;32;26;SW;8;81%;90%;0
Moscow, Russia;Mostly cloudy;38;24;Rather cloudy;32;22;NW;13;51%;44%;0
Mumbai, India;Nice with sunshine;82;68;Hazy sun;83;69;N;7;45%;0%;5
Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;77;54;Some sun, pleasant;82;59;N;8;42%;27%;7
New York, United States;Mostly sunny;19;18;A little icy mix;31;30;SW;8;56%;76%;1
Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and nice;65;44;Sunny and pleasant;67;45;WSW;8;70%;0%;3
Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly cloudy;-1;-10;Plenty of sunshine;2;-3;SSE;6;74%;0%;1
Osaka-shi, Japan;Overcast and chilly;46;35;Becoming rainy;53;46;W;4;79%;98%;1
Oslo, Norway;Turning cloudy;32;19;Mostly sunny;29;15;W;2;74%;1%;1
Ottawa, Canada;Snow this afternoon;12;10;A little snow;32;22;WSW;14;84%;87%;0
Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;86;79;Spotty showers;86;78;W;6;74%;91%;7
Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;87;74;An afternoon shower;86;74;NW;8;76%;69%;6
Paramaribo, Suriname;Some sun, a shower;86;72;A passing shower;85;72;NE;7;72%;64%;5
Paris, France;Mostly cloudy;45;39;Partly sunny;48;36;ENE;7;81%;30%;1
Perth, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;90;63;Plenty of sunshine;91;67;ESE;12;35%;2%;12
Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;93;75;Partly sunny, humid;89;75;S;5;67%;63%;7
Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm in spots;91;75;A t-storm in spots;94;75;ENE;8;72%;63%;6
Port-au-prince, Haiti;Spotty showers;87;72;A shower in spots;86;70;ESE;5;62%;65%;3
Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly cloudy;41;35;Cloudy with a shower;39;37;E;5;68%;67%;0
Pyongyang, North Korea;Cloudy;42;18;Low clouds;37;18;WNW;4;63%;70%;1
Quito, Ecuador;A little rain;65;51;Periods of rain;64;51;NNE;7;70%;85%;5
Rabat, Morocco;Cool with rain;53;43;Heavy showers;54;47;SW;13;87%;98%;1
Recife, Brazil;Brief p.m. showers;87;77;Brief showers;86;78;SE;8;67%;84%;10
Reykjavik, Iceland;Heavy rain and snow;43;36;A snow squall;41;38;E;5;75%;99%;0
Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;36;30;Partly sunny;35;29;W;13;67%;24%;1
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A stray thunderstorm;83;74;A stray thunderstorm;83;73;NW;6;78%;70%;10
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;68;44;Plenty of sunshine;65;41;NNW;10;41%;0%;4
Rome, Italy;Clouds and sun, mild;66;52;Mild with hazy sun;66;54;SE;8;63%;66%;1
Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds breaking;30;27;Sunny intervals;31;23;WNW;13;53%;25%;1
San Francisco, United States;Clouds breaking;55;52;Rain;59;53;SSE;12;93%;97%;1
San Jose, Costa Rica;Spotty showers;73;64;An afternoon shower;77;61;ENE;6;72%;72%;4
San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;84;74;Some sun, a shower;83;75;ESE;13;66%;64%;5
San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;75;60;Periods of sun;76;61;N;5;65%;1%;6
Sana'a, Yemen;Sun and some clouds;69;46;Mostly sunny;68;42;E;4;42%;11%;6
Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;90;59;Mostly sunny;86;61;WSW;7;48%;44%;12
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers;79;71;Some sun, a shower;81;70;NNE;6;80%;66%;5
Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partial sunshine;51;35;Mostly sunny;53;35;ESE;4;72%;25%;2
Seattle, United States;Periods of rain;47;43;Cloudy;51;43;S;6;78%;75%;1
Seoul, South Korea;Mostly cloudy;42;28;Cloudy;42;28;WNW;3;30%;66%;1
Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;51;36;Rain and drizzle;39;30;NW;15;82%;55%;1
Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;86;76;A t-storm in spots;87;76;NNE;4;79%;87%;5
Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny, mild;52;32;Partly sunny;53;34;SSE;5;75%;0%;2
St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;84;73;A shower in spots;83;74;ENE;13;69%;65%;5
Stockholm, Sweden;A little p.m. snow;34;27;Plenty of sunshine;33;28;W;7;61%;4%;1
Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;97;72;A t-storm in spots;91;74;NE;12;60%;73%;7
Taipei City, Taiwan;Cloudy with showers;78;64;Periods of rain;71;50;NNE;9;79%;95%;1
Tallinn, Estonia;A little p.m. snow;35;31;Partly sunny, breezy;34;32;WNW;17;47%;61%;1
Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny;52;34;Cloudy;46;32;N;5;73%;65%;1
Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, mild;49;34;Mild with some sun;51;36;NW;8;66%;7%;2
Tehran, Iran;Partial sunshine;48;34;Plenty of sun;48;31;SW;6;27%;0%;3
Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sunshine;70;50;Plenty of sunshine;68;49;NNE;5;57%;0%;3
Tirana, Albania;Sunshine and mild;69;44;Clouds and sun, mild;68;45;E;3;49%;1%;2
Tokyo, Japan;Some sun;46;37;Rain and drizzle;53;49;WSW;8;66%;100%;3
Toronto, Canada;Not as cold;22;20;Morning snow;35;28;WSW;19;79%;84%;0
Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;79;59;Sunshine, pleasant;76;59;E;3;41%;0%;3
Tunis, Tunisia;Becoming cloudy;68;55;Partly sunny;71;51;NNW;9;46%;5%;1
Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A couple of squalls;3;-11;Hazy and cold;2;-9;NW;7;66%;30%;2
Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy, rain;42;40;Rain and drizzle;45;39;E;5;76%;95%;0
Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy, mild;48;43;Mild with low clouds;49;42;ESE;6;91%;58%;0
Vientiane, Laos;A shower;81;71;Clouds and sunshine;90;69;N;4;63%;66%;5
Vilnius, Lithuania;Sun and some clouds;33;25;Morning snow showers;34;25;NW;11;55%;61%;1
Warsaw, Poland;Sun and some clouds;39;20;Periods of sun;34;23;ESE;2;71%;0%;1
Wellington, New Zealand;Sun and clouds;67;62;Mostly sunny, nice;74;63;N;12;66%;5%;10
Yangon, Myanmar;Nice with some sun;93;72;Partly sunny, nice;90;71;SW;4;66%;44%;5
Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sun;42;19;Partly sunny;41;19;E;2;51%;6%;2
Keywords: Forecast, Global, Fahrenheit