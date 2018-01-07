Russian Orthodox mark Christmas in midnight Masses 

MOSCOW (AP) — Orthodox Christian believers across Russia have crowded into churches to stand shoulder-by-shoulder for Christmas Eve midnight Masses.

The Russian Orthodox, like several other Orthodox denominations, observes Christmas on January 7.

President Vladimir Putin attended a Mass at the Church of Sts. Simeon and Anna in St. Petersburg, his hometown.

State television channels showed a live broadcast of the Mass from Moscow's enormous and elaborate Christ the Savior Cathedral. The church was demolished during Josef Stalin's dictatorship, but reconstructed after the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union.

Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev attended the Mass at Christ the Savior.



Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and his wife Svetlana attend Mass at the Christ the Saviour Cathedral in Moscow, Russia, early Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. (Associated Press Image)