Rotor issue caused US helicopter emergency landing in Japan

TOKYO (AP) — U.S. military personnel appear to have removed part of the main rotor on a Marine Corps helicopter that made an emergency landing on a beach in Japan's southern Okinawa islands.

Japanese television showed personnel in dark green uniforms using stepladders on the beach Sunday to reach the rotor, and then handing down a large part and carting it away.

The Marines confirmed in a statement that the UH-1Y helicopter landed on a small island after indications that the main rotor was moving at too high a speed. No one was injured in the Saturday afternoon incident. The Marines said the cause was under investigation.

The U.S. maintains a major military presence in Okinawa. The bases are a source of friction with the local government and residents.