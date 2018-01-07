Photo of the day: 'Recognizing Non-Citizens’ march for better labor rights

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Over a thousand migrant workers and NGO members took to the streets to call for better labor policies and demand a place for non-citizen's political participation.

Activists marched in spite of the heavy rain that fell throughout Sunday in Taipei City.

The demonstration titled 'Recognizing Non-Citizens’ is held biennially. This year, migrant workers' unions and NGOs put their focus on demanding the rights to take part in the molding process of policies that are directly related to them.

“We hope that Taiwanese society will recognize the lack of political rights of these non-citizens, who, like local citizens, live, consume and pay taxes in Taiwan," said Hsu Wei-tung (許惟棟), a member of the Migrants Empowerment Network in Taiwan (MENT), as reported by the Central News Agency (CNA) on Saturday.

In addition, the organizers of the rally also urged the government not to exclude migrant workers from the minimum wage threshold regulation, as the government is mulling over the Minimum Wage Act.

(All photos are provided by Andy Ip Gia Thien)