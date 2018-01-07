Ostapenko upset by Makarova in 1st round at Sydney

SYDNEY (AP) — French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko had an upset 7-6 (3), 6-1 loss to Ekaterina Makarova on a sweltering opening day of the Sydney International.

No. 3 Ostapenko was one of two highly-seeded players to exit the women's draw in the first round, with fifth-seeded Kristina Mladenovic retiring earlier Sunday from her earlier match while trailing Australian wildcard entry Ellen Perez 6-4, 4-2.

Julia Gorges also withdrew from the tournament Sunday after winning the ASB Classic final against Caroline Wozniacki in Auckland, New Zealand.

The conditions forced organizers to activate heat policies — including longer breaks between sets — during part of the day, with some areas of western Sydney experiencing the hottest day in almost 80 years with temperatures peaking above 47 Celsius (117 Fahrenheit).

In men's first-round matches, Alexandr Dolgopolov edged Viktor Troicki 6-3, 6-7 (6), 7-5, Damir Dzumhur beat Jan-Lennard Struff 6-1, 6-4 and Paolo Lorenzi had a 7-6 (5), 6-4 win over Jordan Thompson.