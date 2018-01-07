Australia vs England 5th test scoreboard

SYDNEY (AP) — Scoreboard Sunday after the fourth day of the fifth Ashes test against England at the Sydney Cricket Ground:

England 1st Innings: 346 Australia, 1st Innings (Overnight: 479-4)

Cameron Bancroft b Broad 0

David Warner c Bairstow b Anderson 56

Usman Khawaja st Bairstow b Crane 171

Steve Smith c and b Ali 83

Shaun Marsh run out (Stoneman) 156

Mitch Marsh b Curran 101

Tim Paine not out 38

Mitch Starc c Vince b Ali 11

Pat Cummins not out 24

Extras: (2nb, 1w, 4lb, 2b) 9

TOTAL: (for 7 wickets, dec.) 649.

Overs: 193. Batting time: 820 minutes

Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-86, 274-3, 4-375, 5-544, 6-596, 7-613.

Did not bat: Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon.

Bowling: Anderson 34-14-56-1, Broad 30-2-121-1, Ali 48-10-170-2, Curran 25-3-82-1 (1w), Crane 48-3-193-1 (2nb), Joe Root 8-3-21-0.

England, 2nd Innings

Alastair Cook b Lyon 10

Mark Stoneman lbw b Starc 0

James Vince c Smith b Cummins 18

Joe Root not out 42

Dawid Malan lbw b Lyon 5

Jonny Bairstow not out 17

Extras: (1lb) 1

TOTAL: (for 4 wickets) 93

Overs: 46. Batting time: 206 minutes

Fall of wickets: 1-5, 2-15, 3-43, 4-68.

Still to bat: Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Stuart Broad, Mason Crane, Jimmy Anderson.

Bowling: Starc 9-2-17-1, Hazlewood 9-1-26-0, Cummins 6-1-12-1, Lyon 19-6-31-2, Steve Smith 2-0-6-0.

Toss: England.

Series: Australia leads the 5-match series 3-0.

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena, Sri Lanka, and Joel Wilson, West Indies.

TV Umpire: Sundaram Ravi, India. Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle, Sri Lanka.