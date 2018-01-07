Australia vs England 5th test scoreboard

SYDNEY (AP) — Scoreboard Sunday after the fourth day of the fifth Ashes test against England at the Sydney Cricket Ground:
|England 1st Innings: 346
|Australia, 1st Innings
|(Overnight: 479-4)
Cameron Bancroft b Broad 0
David Warner c Bairstow b Anderson 56
Usman Khawaja st Bairstow b Crane 171
Steve Smith c and b Ali 83
Shaun Marsh run out (Stoneman) 156
Mitch Marsh b Curran 101
Tim Paine not out 38
Mitch Starc c Vince b Ali 11
Pat Cummins not out 24
Extras: (2nb, 1w, 4lb, 2b) 9
TOTAL: (for 7 wickets, dec.) 649.
Overs: 193. Batting time: 820 minutes
Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-86, 274-3, 4-375, 5-544, 6-596, 7-613.
Did not bat: Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon.
Bowling: Anderson 34-14-56-1, Broad 30-2-121-1, Ali 48-10-170-2, Curran 25-3-82-1 (1w), Crane 48-3-193-1 (2nb), Joe Root 8-3-21-0.
|England, 2nd Innings
Alastair Cook b Lyon 10
Mark Stoneman lbw b Starc 0
James Vince c Smith b Cummins 18
Joe Root not out 42
Dawid Malan lbw b Lyon 5
Jonny Bairstow not out 17
Extras: (1lb) 1
TOTAL: (for 4 wickets) 93
Overs: 46. Batting time: 206 minutes
Fall of wickets: 1-5, 2-15, 3-43, 4-68.
Still to bat: Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Stuart Broad, Mason Crane, Jimmy Anderson.
Bowling: Starc 9-2-17-1, Hazlewood 9-1-26-0, Cummins 6-1-12-1, Lyon 19-6-31-2, Steve Smith 2-0-6-0.
Toss: England.
Series: Australia leads the 5-match series 3-0.
Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena, Sri Lanka, and Joel Wilson, West Indies.
TV Umpire: Sundaram Ravi, India. Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle, Sri Lanka.