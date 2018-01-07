  1. Home
National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/01/07 13:21
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 33 10 .767
Toronto 27 10 .730 3
Philadelphia 19 19 .500 11½
New York 18 21 .462 13
Brooklyn 15 24 .385 16
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 23 17 .575
Miami 21 17 .553 1
Charlotte 15 23 .395 7
Orlando 12 28 .300 11
Atlanta 10 28 .263 12
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 26 13 .667
Detroit 21 17 .553
Milwaukee 21 17 .553
Indiana 20 19 .513 6
Chicago 14 26 .350 12½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 27 11 .711
San Antonio 27 13 .675 1
New Orleans 19 19 .500 8
Dallas 13 27 .325 15
Memphis 12 27 .308 15½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 25 16 .610
Oklahoma City 22 17 .564 2
Denver 21 18 .538 3
Portland 20 18 .526
Utah 16 23 .410 8
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 32 8 .800
L.A. Clippers 17 21 .447 14
Phoenix 15 26 .366 17½
Sacramento 13 25 .342 18
L.A. Lakers 11 27 .289 20

___

Friday's Games

Boston 91, Minnesota 84

Philadelphia 114, Detroit 78

Miami 107, New York 103, OT

Toronto 129, Milwaukee 110

Chicago 127, Dallas 124

San Antonio 103, Phoenix 89

Denver 99, Utah 91

Washington 102, Memphis 100

Portland 110, Atlanta 89

Charlotte 108, L.A. Lakers 94

Saturday's Games

Golden State 121, L.A. Clippers 105

Boston 87, Brooklyn 85

Cleveland 131, Orlando 127

Detroit 108, Houston 101

Indiana 125, Chicago 86

Milwaukee 110, Washington 103

Minnesota 116, New Orleans 98

Sacramento 106, Denver 98

Sunday's Games

Utah at Miami, 3:30 p.m.

New York at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Portland, 9 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Milwaukee at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Detroit at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Houston at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Denver at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Miami at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.