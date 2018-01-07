|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|33
|10
|.767
|—
|Toronto
|27
|10
|.730
|3
|Philadelphia
|19
|19
|.500
|11½
|New York
|18
|21
|.462
|13
|Brooklyn
|15
|24
|.385
|16
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|23
|17
|.575
|—
|Miami
|21
|17
|.553
|1
|Charlotte
|15
|23
|.395
|7
|Orlando
|12
|28
|.300
|11
|Atlanta
|10
|28
|.263
|12
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|26
|13
|.667
|—
|Detroit
|21
|17
|.553
|4½
|Milwaukee
|21
|17
|.553
|4½
|Indiana
|20
|19
|.513
|6
|Chicago
|14
|26
|.350
|12½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|27
|11
|.711
|—
|San Antonio
|27
|13
|.675
|1
|New Orleans
|19
|19
|.500
|8
|Dallas
|13
|27
|.325
|15
|Memphis
|12
|27
|.308
|15½
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|25
|16
|.610
|—
|Oklahoma City
|22
|17
|.564
|2
|Denver
|21
|18
|.538
|3
|Portland
|20
|18
|.526
|3½
|Utah
|16
|23
|.410
|8
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|32
|8
|.800
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|17
|21
|.447
|14
|Phoenix
|15
|26
|.366
|17½
|Sacramento
|13
|25
|.342
|18
|L.A. Lakers
|11
|27
|.289
|20
___
|Friday's Games
Boston 91, Minnesota 84
Philadelphia 114, Detroit 78
Miami 107, New York 103, OT
Toronto 129, Milwaukee 110
Chicago 127, Dallas 124
San Antonio 103, Phoenix 89
Denver 99, Utah 91
Washington 102, Memphis 100
Portland 110, Atlanta 89
Charlotte 108, L.A. Lakers 94
|Saturday's Games
Golden State 121, L.A. Clippers 105
Boston 87, Brooklyn 85
Cleveland 131, Orlando 127
Detroit 108, Houston 101
Indiana 125, Chicago 86
Milwaukee 110, Washington 103
Minnesota 116, New Orleans 98
Sacramento 106, Denver 98
|Sunday's Games
Utah at Miami, 3:30 p.m.
New York at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Portland, 9 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Milwaukee at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Detroit at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Houston at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Denver at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Miami at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Orlando at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.