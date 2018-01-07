'Recognizing Non-Citizens' rally takes place in central Taipei

TAIPEI (CNA) -- Traffic control measures are being imposed in areas around the Ministry of Labor and Presidential Office on Sunday, as an estimated 2,000 migrant workers and local citizens take to the streets in Taipei to protest for better labor rights, Taipei police said that day.



The rally, with the theme "Recognizing Non-Citizens," is estimated to kick off in front of the Ministry of Labor at 1 p.m. Sunday. Demonstrators will march from the ministry to the Presidential Office on Ketagalan Boulevard to call for better labor rights and the right to participate in the formation of policies that affect migrant workers.



Beginning 10 a.m., traffic is controlled on Yanping North Road, between Minsheng West Road and Nanjing West Road, Taipei City Police Department's Traffic Division said in a statement.



Traffic control measures will also be imposed on Ketagalan Boulevard, between Gongyuan Road and Zhongshan South Road, from 2 p.m., according to the division.



The rally is expected to end in front of the Presidential Office at around 4 p.m.