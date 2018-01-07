Thousands march against election result in Honduras

Opposition leader Salvador Nasralla is surrounded by supporters as he arrives for a rally where he reaffirmed his claim on the presidency of Honduras,
Opposition supporters cheer during a rally where Salvador Nasralla reaffirmed his claim on the presidency of Honduras, in the central park of San Pedr
A man bikes past a banner with a message reading in Spanish: "Out JOH," referring to President Juan Orlando Hernandez, as opposition supporters protes
Opposition supporters burn a flag of the United States, which recognized disputed election results handing victory in November's presidential election
An opposition supporter carries a sign with a message that reads in Spanish: "When dictatorship is the law, revolution is an order," during an opposit
Opposition leader Salvador Nasralla, left, cheers along with former President Manuel Zelaya, at a rally where he reaffirmed his claim on the presidenc
Former President Manuel Zelaya rides a bike as he marches along with opposition supporters during a protest rally led by opposition leader Salvador Na
TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — Thousands of demonstrators led by opposition leader Salvador Nasralla have gathered in Honduras' second-largest city to protest the re-election of President Juan Orlando Hernandez in a vote they say was fraudulent.
"We will not stop until Hernandez says he's leaving," Nasralla told supporters, many of whom chanted "JOH out!" referring to Hernandez.
It was the first such march in San Pedro Sula since the Nov. 26 election, and the losing candidate once again appealed to the Organization of American States and the countries that have recognized Hernandez's victory to listen to the protesters.
According to the official count, Hernandez won with 42.95 percent to 41.42 for Nasralla.
However the OAS called for a repeat of the vote, saying the official version of the count included "extreme statistical improbability."