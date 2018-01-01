Taiwanese computer company ACER unveils new Chromebook 11 laptop 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – On Jan. 6, The Taiwanese computer manufacturer ACER made a press release providing some details about one of its newest products to be released in 2018.

The announcement drew a lot of interest for the budget priced laptop Chromebook 11, with a price tag of just US$ 250.

The small lightweight computer is designed primarily for entertainment and light workloads.

In the press release, ACER claims the computer has a battery that will provide 10 hours of use on a single charge. It can be operated by both touch-display and non-touch display.

The Chromebook 11 has a display screen of 29.4cm, and weighs just over a single kilogram.

James Lin, a General Manager of the division producing the Chromebooks said they are “a fast, easy and secure way to work and play both online and offline. Customers can play games, stay productive, enjoy content and do even more with the new Acer Chromebook 11 thanks to its support of Google Play.”

The Chromebook 11 will hopefully appeal to a wide variety of customers looking for a reasonably priced portable laptop for their everyday needs.

ACER also revealed several other laptop models in the past week including the Swift 7, which is being marketed as the “world’s thinnest laptop,” with a thickness of only 8.99 millimeters.



The Nitro 5, a laptop designed especially for gamers has also been announced.

More info on the specs of the new computers can be found at the International Business Times.



Image from Slashgear