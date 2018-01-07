All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 41 29 9 3 61 150 101 Washington 41 25 13 3 53 128 117 Boston 39 23 10 6 52 126 96 Toronto 43 25 16 2 52 141 124 New Jersey 40 22 11 7 51 126 120 Columbus 42 23 16 3 49 115 117 N.Y. Rangers 40 21 14 5 47 125 114 Carolina 41 19 14 8 46 115 126 Pittsburgh 43 21 19 3 45 120 133 Philadelphia 41 18 15 8 44 119 121 N.Y. Islanders 42 20 18 4 44 141 154 Detroit 40 17 16 7 41 110 122 Florida 40 17 18 5 39 111 130 Montreal 41 17 20 4 38 103 127 Ottawa 40 14 17 9 37 111 138 Buffalo 41 10 22 9 29 91 139 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 40 28 10 2 58 141 112 Winnipeg 42 24 11 7 55 140 116 St. Louis 44 26 16 2 54 127 111 Los Angeles 41 24 12 5 53 123 95 Nashville 40 23 11 6 52 125 110 Dallas 43 24 16 3 51 132 118 San Jose 39 21 12 6 48 109 102 Minnesota 41 22 16 3 47 121 116 Anaheim 42 19 14 9 47 115 117 Colorado 40 21 16 3 45 128 122 Calgary 40 20 16 4 44 112 117 Chicago 40 19 15 6 44 121 113 Edmonton 42 18 21 3 39 117 137 Vancouver 41 16 19 6 38 108 135 Arizona 42 10 27 5 25 97 148

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh 4, N.Y. Islanders 0

Detroit 4, Florida 2

Ottawa 6, San Jose 5, OT

Winnipeg 4, Buffalo 3

Vegas 5, Chicago 4

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia 6, St. Louis 3

Dallas 5, Edmonton 1

Boston 7, Carolina 1

Ottawa 6, Tampa Bay 3

Toronto 3, Vancouver 2, SO

N.Y. Rangers at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.

San Jose at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.

Edmonton at Chicago, 3 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 3 p.m.

Florida at Columbus, 5 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Vegas, 9:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Columbus at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Winnipeg at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Washington, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Florida at St. Louis, 8 p.m.