|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|41
|29
|9
|3
|61
|150
|101
|Washington
|41
|25
|13
|3
|53
|128
|117
|Boston
|39
|23
|10
|6
|52
|126
|96
|Toronto
|43
|25
|16
|2
|52
|141
|124
|New Jersey
|40
|22
|11
|7
|51
|126
|120
|Columbus
|42
|23
|16
|3
|49
|115
|117
|N.Y. Rangers
|40
|21
|14
|5
|47
|125
|114
|Carolina
|41
|19
|14
|8
|46
|115
|126
|Pittsburgh
|43
|21
|19
|3
|45
|120
|133
|Philadelphia
|41
|18
|15
|8
|44
|119
|121
|N.Y. Islanders
|42
|20
|18
|4
|44
|141
|154
|Detroit
|40
|17
|16
|7
|41
|110
|122
|Florida
|40
|17
|18
|5
|39
|111
|130
|Montreal
|41
|17
|20
|4
|38
|103
|127
|Ottawa
|40
|14
|17
|9
|37
|111
|138
|Buffalo
|41
|10
|22
|9
|29
|91
|139
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|40
|28
|10
|2
|58
|141
|112
|Winnipeg
|42
|24
|11
|7
|55
|140
|116
|St. Louis
|44
|26
|16
|2
|54
|127
|111
|Los Angeles
|41
|24
|12
|5
|53
|123
|95
|Nashville
|40
|23
|11
|6
|52
|125
|110
|Dallas
|43
|24
|16
|3
|51
|132
|118
|San Jose
|39
|21
|12
|6
|48
|109
|102
|Minnesota
|41
|22
|16
|3
|47
|121
|116
|Anaheim
|42
|19
|14
|9
|47
|115
|117
|Colorado
|40
|21
|16
|3
|45
|128
|122
|Calgary
|40
|20
|16
|4
|44
|112
|117
|Chicago
|40
|19
|15
|6
|44
|121
|113
|Edmonton
|42
|18
|21
|3
|39
|117
|137
|Vancouver
|41
|16
|19
|6
|38
|108
|135
|Arizona
|42
|10
|27
|5
|25
|97
|148
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Friday's Games
Pittsburgh 4, N.Y. Islanders 0
Detroit 4, Florida 2
Ottawa 6, San Jose 5, OT
Winnipeg 4, Buffalo 3
Vegas 5, Chicago 4
|Saturday's Games
Philadelphia 6, St. Louis 3
Dallas 5, Edmonton 1
Boston 7, Carolina 1
Ottawa 6, Tampa Bay 3
Toronto 3, Vancouver 2, SO
N.Y. Rangers at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Anaheim at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Nashville at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Buffalo at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.
San Jose at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.
Edmonton at Chicago, 3 p.m.
St. Louis at Washington, 3 p.m.
Florida at Columbus, 5 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Vegas, 9:30 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Columbus at Toronto, 7 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Winnipeg at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Washington, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Florida at St. Louis, 8 p.m.