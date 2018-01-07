  1. Home
  2. World

National Hockey League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/01/07 11:18
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 41 29 9 3 61 150 101
Washington 41 25 13 3 53 128 117
Boston 39 23 10 6 52 126 96
Toronto 43 25 16 2 52 141 124
New Jersey 40 22 11 7 51 126 120
Columbus 42 23 16 3 49 115 117
N.Y. Rangers 40 21 14 5 47 125 114
Carolina 41 19 14 8 46 115 126
Pittsburgh 43 21 19 3 45 120 133
Philadelphia 41 18 15 8 44 119 121
N.Y. Islanders 42 20 18 4 44 141 154
Detroit 40 17 16 7 41 110 122
Florida 40 17 18 5 39 111 130
Montreal 41 17 20 4 38 103 127
Ottawa 40 14 17 9 37 111 138
Buffalo 41 10 22 9 29 91 139
WESTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 40 28 10 2 58 141 112
Winnipeg 42 24 11 7 55 140 116
St. Louis 44 26 16 2 54 127 111
Los Angeles 41 24 12 5 53 123 95
Nashville 40 23 11 6 52 125 110
Dallas 43 24 16 3 51 132 118
San Jose 39 21 12 6 48 109 102
Minnesota 41 22 16 3 47 121 116
Anaheim 42 19 14 9 47 115 117
Colorado 40 21 16 3 45 128 122
Calgary 40 20 16 4 44 112 117
Chicago 40 19 15 6 44 121 113
Edmonton 42 18 21 3 39 117 137
Vancouver 41 16 19 6 38 108 135
Arizona 42 10 27 5 25 97 148

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh 4, N.Y. Islanders 0

Detroit 4, Florida 2

Ottawa 6, San Jose 5, OT

Winnipeg 4, Buffalo 3

Vegas 5, Chicago 4

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia 6, St. Louis 3

Dallas 5, Edmonton 1

Boston 7, Carolina 1

Ottawa 6, Tampa Bay 3

Toronto 3, Vancouver 2, SO

N.Y. Rangers at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.

San Jose at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.

Edmonton at Chicago, 3 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 3 p.m.

Florida at Columbus, 5 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Vegas, 9:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Columbus at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Winnipeg at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Washington, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Florida at St. Louis, 8 p.m.