Bergeron scores 4 goals for Bruins in 7-1 win over Carolina

BOSTON (AP) — Patrice Bergeron had four goals and an assist, surpassing 700 points for his career while leading the Boston Bruins to a 7-1 rout of the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night.

Brad Marchand assisted on all of Bergeron's goals and David Pastrnak had a goal and two assists for the Bruins, who scored on their first two shots and led 5-1 after the first period. Boston also got goals from Riley Nash and Jake DeBrusk while improving to 8-0-2 in its last 10 games.

Anton Khudobin had 27 saves for the Bruins.

Jordan Staal scored a power-play goal for Carolina in the first period and Scott Darling stopped 23 of 28 shots in relief of Cam Ward, who was pulled after allowing two goals on two shots.

Bergeron tied a club record for goals in a game and became the first Bruin with four goals since Dave Andreychuk on Oct. 28, 1999 against Tampa Bay. He needed three points to reach 700 entering the game. He put Boston up 1-0 with a short-handed goal 3:14 into the game, then set up Pastrnak for a power-play goal that put Boston up 3-1 at 9:04.

After DeBrusk gave the Bruins a 4-1 lead on a tip-in 10:22 into the game, Marchand set up Bergeron for a one-timer from the right circle for point No. 700.

Bergeron scored again 5:36 into the second off a pass from Marchand, and Bruins fans celebrated with a wave of hats onto the ice. It was just the second career hat trick for Bergeron, whose only other three-goal game was during a 6-0 win over Ottawa on Jan. 11, 2011.

Marchand and Pastrnak set up Bergeron again at 10:45 of the second for another one-timer from the left post for a 7-1 Boston lead.

Ward stopped 21 shots in a 4-0 win over Pittsburgh on Thursday for his first shutout of the season but lasted just 5:43 on Saturday. Bergeron beat him with a wrist shot to the glove side with Carolina on a power play early in the first, then Nash scored again for Boston on another wrist shot past Ward's glove.

NOTES: Bergeron is the 16th Boston player to score four goals in a game. ... Boston hasn't lost in regulation since a 5-3 defeat against Washington on Dec. 14. ... C Marcus Kruger returned to the Hurricanes after missing four games with a lower-body injury. ... The game was the first of three meetings this season between Boston and Carolina. ... Carolina last beat Boston in regulation 4-2 on April 13, 2013.

UP NEXT

Hurricanes: Visit Tampa Bay on Tuesday night.

Bruins: Complete a back-to-back set at Pittsburgh on Sunday night.

___

