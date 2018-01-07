Temperatures set to plunge to 8 degrees next week 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is set to be hit by a strong cold air mass, which will cause temperatures across the country to plummet to as low as 8 degrees next week from January 9 to 12, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The CWB forecast rain across the island on Sunday. North of Hsinchu and Yilan can expect a 100 percent chance of rain.

After the rain gradually subsides next Monday, a strong, dry and cold air mass will follow and strike the country, according to the CWB.

From January 9 to 12, regions north of Kaohsiung and Hualien would likely see temperatures plunge to 8 to 10 degrees, said the CWB, adding that temperatures in the south and east would hover between 11 to 13 degrees.

The CWB said that although the rain would be replaced with sunshine from next Wednesday, temperatures were not likely to rise in Taiwan until next Friday.