Marsh siblings score tons; Australia 578-5 at lunch, day 4

SYDNEY (AP) — Centuries to Shaun and Mitch Marsh led Australia to 578-5 at lunch on day four, helping build a commanding 232-run over England in the fifth Ashes test.

Resuming at 479-4, already with a 133-run first-innings lead, the Marsh brothers combined for a 169-run partnership and each raised their hundreds in the first session as Australia batted England out of the game on an oppressively hot day the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The feat meant the Marsh brothers became the first Australian pair of brothers to combine for a century partnership since Stephen and Mark Waugh put on 197 together in the fifth test at The Oval in 2001.

At lunch, Shaun Marsh was 145 not out, batting with Tim Paine unbeaten on 14. Mitch Marsh was the only wicket to fall in the session, bowled by Tom Curran for 101, the ball after reaching his century.

Shaun Marsh, on 98 overnight, quickly notched the second century of Australia's innings with a cover drive for four off the fifth ball of the day off Moeen Ali.

The 34-year-old Shaun Marsh celebrated his 212-ball hundred by holding both arms aloft which was followed by a long embrace with his brother Mitch, eight-years his junior.

Mitch Marsh would also get to savor an Ashes hundred at the SCG when he reached the milestone just after the drinks break with a two off Curran (1-82).

The 26-year-old roared with delight for his, and on returning for the second run stopped mid-pitch to hug his brother, unaware the ball had not reached the boundary and was still in play.

Luckily for the brothers, they each scrambled back to safety before coming back together to again celebrate the younger sibling's second hundred of the series.

The next ball Curran got the ball to veer back toward Mitch Marsh and hit the top of off-stump to end the allrounder's 141-ball innings, with 15 boundaries and two sixes.

Australia won the first three tests convincingly to regain the Ashes, and the fourth test was drawn last week in Melbourne.