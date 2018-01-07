Dustin Johnson takes control at Kapalua

Dustin Johnson hits from the fourth fairway during the third round of the Tournament of Champions golf event, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, at Kapalua Plant
Jordan Spieth checks the wind direction from the fourth fairway during the third round of the Tournament of Champions golf event, Saturday, Jan. 6, 20
Rickie Fowler hits from the fourth fairway during the third round of the Tournament of Champions golf event, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, at Kapalua Planta
Marc Leishman chips onto the fourth green during the third round of the Tournament of Champions golf event, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, at Kapalua Plantat
Hideki Matsuyama hits the grass with his club in frustration after his shot from 4th fairway rough during the third round of the Tournament of Champio
Pat Perez hits from the fourth fairway during the third round of the Tournament of Champions golf event, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, at Kapalua Plantation
KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Dustin Johnson holed out with a wedge for eagle, made birdie on every par 5 and powered his way to a 7-under 66 to build a two-shot lead going into the final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions.
Coming off his lone bogey from a poor chip, Johnson faced a 65-yard shot down the hill and up the slope of the green on No. 12 at Kapalua, and it rolled out beautifully into the cup. He added three more birdies to reach 16-under 203.
Brian Harman shot a 69 and was two shots behind. Harman began the day tied for the lead with Marc Leishman, who didn't make a birdie until the 16th hole and fell out of contention.
Jon Rahm (66) was four shots back.