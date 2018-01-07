Dustin Johnson takes control at Kapalua

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Dustin Johnson holed out with a wedge for eagle, made birdie on every par 5 and powered his way to a 7-under 66 to build a two-shot lead going into the final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Coming off his lone bogey from a poor chip, Johnson faced a 65-yard shot down the hill and up the slope of the green on No. 12 at Kapalua, and it rolled out beautifully into the cup. He added three more birdies to reach 16-under 203.

Brian Harman shot a 69 and was two shots behind. Harman began the day tied for the lead with Marc Leishman, who didn't make a birdie until the 16th hole and fell out of contention.

Jon Rahm (66) was four shots back.