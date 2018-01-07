WORLD SPORTS AT 0000 GMT

TOP STORIES:

SOC--BARCELONA-COUTINHO

BARCELONA, Spain — Philippe Coutinho is joining Barcelona after Liverpool agreed Saturday to sell the Brazilian in a deal that makes him one of the most expensive players in soccer history. By Joseph Wilson and Steve Douglas. SENT: 750 words, photos.

WITH:

— SOC--LIVERPOOL-KLOPP-COUTINHO — Klopp says Liverpool couldn't do any more to keep Coutinho. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 320 words, photo.

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

Not even an FA Cup match against a fourth-tier opponent could offer any respite to beleaguered Stoke manager Mark Hughes, who was fired after his team's 2-1 loss to Coventry in the third round. Chelsea, Bournemouth and Leicester were taken to replays by lower-league opposition. Manchester City fought back to beat Burnley 4-1 in an all-Premier League match. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 780 words, photos.

SOC--STOKE-HUGHES FIRED

Stoke fired manager Mark Hughes on Saturday following an FA Cup loss to fourth-tier Coventry that heaped more embarrassment on a team fighting against relegation from the Premier League. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 390 words, photos.

CRI--AUSTRALIA-ENGLAND

SYDNEY — Australia resumed Sunday at 479-4 on day four of the fifth Ashes test, aiming to build on its 133-run lead and push for an innings victory against England. By Keiran Smith. UPCOMING: 400 words by 0300 GMT, photos.

TEN--BRISBANE INTERNATIONAL

BRISBANE, Australia — After beating top-seeded Grigor Dimitrov in the semifinals, Nick Kyrgios is aiming to win a tour-level title on home soil for the first time when he takes on Ryan Harrison on Sunday at the Brisbane International. UPCOMING: 350 words by 1200 GMT, photos.

SKI--WCUP-WOMEN'S GS

KRANJSKA GORA, Slovenia — Two months before turning 23, Mikaela Shiffrin has already won half as many World Cup races as the winningest female ski racer of all time, American teammate Lindsey Vonn. By Eric Willemsen. SENT: 580 words, photos.

OLY--PYEONGCHANG 2018-NKOREA

TOKYO — North Korea's IOC representative on Saturday said his country is likely to compete in figure skating in next month's Winter Olympics in South Korea, according to Japanese media reports. SENT: 240 words, photos.

SOC--FEUDING COACHES

Antonio Conte called Jose Mourinho a "little man" and "fake" before issuing an apparent challenge as the feud between two of the Premier League's most high-profile managers intensified on Saturday. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 450 words, photo.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

BARCELONA, Spain — Diego Costa was at his best — and worst — on Saturday when the Atletico Madrid striker was sent off after celebrating a goal that helped to beat Getafe 2-0 in his second match back at the club. SENT: 730 words, photo.

SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP

Napoli will go into the delayed winter break top of Serie A after beating relegation-threatened Hellas Verona 2-0 on Saturday. By Daniella Matar. SENT: 800 words, photos.

CRI--SOUTH AFRICA-INDIA

CAPE TOWN, South Africa — South Africa took a 142-run lead in the first test but a swashbuckling individual performance by Hardik Pandya on Saturday and another injury to Dale Steyn left India still with some hope in the series opener after two days. By Gerald Imray. SENT: 640 words, photos.

CRI--SOUTH AFRICA-STEYN INJURED

CAPE TOWN, South Africa — Dale Steyn won't be able to bowl for the rest of the first test against India and is probably out for the entire three-match series with a "freakish" foot injury sustained while bowling in his comeback game on Saturday, the South African team manager said. By Gerald Imray. SENT: 480 words, photos.

TEN--HOPMAN CUP

PERTH, Australia — Roger Federer and Belinda Bencic won the deciding Fast4 mixed doubles 4-3 (3), 4-2 Saturday over Germany to give Switzerland its third Hopman Cup title. SENT: 200 words, photos.

TEN--QATAR OPEN

DOHA, Qatar — Gael Monfils won the Qatar Open title on his fourth appearance in the final with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Andrey Rublev of Russia on Saturday. SENT: 260 words.

JUM--FOUR HILLS

BISCHOFSHOFEN, Austria — Kamil Stoch of Poland rounded off his second straight Four Hills Tournament victory by also winning the last stop on Saturday. SENT: 300 words, photos.

SKI--WCUP-MEN'S GS

ADELBODEN, Switzerland — Weaving wildly down the steep final slope, Marcel Hirscher somehow found a way to outduel Henrik Kristoffersen yet again on Saturday. SENT: 460 words, photos.

BKN--76ERS-DR J-ILL

PHILADELPHIA — Hall of Famer Julius Erving has been released from a hospital after he became ill at a Philadelphia 76ers' game. SENT: 140 words, photo.

Other Stories:

— OLY-FIG--US WOMEN — Nagasu, Tennell, Chen earn US Olympic figure skating spots. By Barry Wilner. SENT: 620 words, photos.

— FBN--BROWNS-WINLESS PARADE — Frosty feelings: Browns fans protest 0-16 season with parade. By Tom Withers. SENT: 760 words, photos.

— CAR--DAKAR RALLY — Day 1 of harsh Dakar Rally in Peru: Qatar's Al-Attiyah leads. SENT: 260 words, photos.

