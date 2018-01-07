Ecuadorean village rings in new year with devil dance

A boy wearing a devil mask participates in the traditional New Year's festival known as "La Diablada", in Pillaro, Ecuador, Friday, Jan. 5, 2018. Thou
A man wearing a devil mask dances during the traditional New Year's festival known as "La Diablada", in Pillaro, Ecuador, Friday, Jan. 5, 2018. Thousa
Women ready for the traditional New Year's festival known as "La Diablada", in Pillaro, Ecuador, Friday, Jan. 5, 2018. Thousands of singing and dancin
A man adjusts his devil mask as he prepares to take part in the traditional New Year's festival known as "La Diablada", in Pillaro, Ecuador, Friday, J
People dressed in costumes take a break during the traditional New Year's festival known as "La Diablada", in Pillaro, Ecuador, Friday, Jan. 5, 2018.
Dressed for the traditional New Year's festival known as "La Diablada", a participant strikes a pose in Pillaro, Ecuador, Friday, Jan. 5, 2018. Thousa
A man wearing a devil mask and a group of musicians parade during the traditional New Year's festival known as "La Diablada", in Pillaro, Ecuador, Fri
A man wearing a devil mask takes part in a parade as part of the traditional New Year's festival known as "La Diablada", in Pillaro, Ecuador, Friday,
Revelers watch as people dressed as devils parade past during the traditional New Year's festival known as "La Diablada", in Pillaro, Ecuador, Friday,
Musicians perform during the traditional New Year's festival known as "La Diablada", in Pillaro, Ecuador, Friday, Jan. 5, 2018. Thousands of singing a
QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Revelers in the Ecuadorean village of Pillaro are ringing in the new year with a unique Latin American tradition: Dancing through the streets wearing giant devil masks with protruding horns and angry grimaces.
Nearly a week of festivities concluded Saturday as locals paraded in costume to the sound of trumpets and saxophones. Some spend hundreds of dollars on intricately painted masks.
There are diverging stories on how the tradition began. Similar celebrations are held in countries including Mexico, Peru and Bolivia.
Organizer Maria Alvarez says that in Ecuador it likely started nearly a century ago when young men from outside villages vying for girls' attention dressed as devils to hide their identity from angry relatives.
The festivities are said to grant blessings for the new year.