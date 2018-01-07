Day 1 of harsh Dakar Rally in Peru: Qatar's Al-Attiyah leads

PISCO, Peru (AP) — Qatar's Nasser Al-Attiyah of Toyota has won the first round of the rugged Dakar Rally.

The two-time winner of the race was timed Saturday in 21 minutes, 51 seconds for the 19 miles (31 kilometers) from Lima to Pisco. He finished 25 seconds ahead of Dutchman Bernhard ten Brinke of Toyota and 34 seconds in front of Peru's Nicolas Fuchs of Borgward.

France's Sebastien Loeb of Peugeot, the runner-up last year, had brake problems and was 29th in the round, 5:37 behind Al-Attiyah.

In the motorcycles race, British rider and defending champion Sam Sunderland of KTM was timed in 20:55 to win the opening round.

France's Adrien van Beveren of Yamaha was second, 33 seconds back. Chile's Pablo Quintanilla of Husqvarna was third, 56 seconds behind the leader.