|English Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|22
|20
|2
|0
|64
|13
|62
|Man United
|22
|14
|5
|3
|45
|16
|47
|Chelsea
|22
|14
|4
|4
|41
|16
|46
|Liverpool
|22
|12
|8
|2
|50
|25
|44
|Tottenham
|22
|12
|5
|5
|42
|21
|41
|Arsenal
|22
|11
|6
|5
|40
|28
|39
|Burnley
|22
|9
|7
|6
|19
|19
|34
|Leicester
|22
|8
|6
|8
|34
|32
|30
|Everton
|22
|7
|6
|9
|25
|34
|27
|Watford
|22
|7
|4
|11
|31
|40
|25
|Huddersfield
|22
|6
|6
|10
|18
|35
|24
|Brighton
|22
|5
|8
|9
|17
|27
|23
|Newcastle
|22
|6
|4
|12
|20
|30
|22
|Crystal Palace
|22
|5
|7
|10
|20
|33
|22
|West Ham
|22
|5
|7
|10
|25
|40
|22
|Bournemouth
|22
|5
|6
|11
|22
|34
|21
|Southampton
|22
|4
|8
|10
|21
|32
|20
|Stoke
|22
|5
|5
|12
|23
|47
|20
|West Brom
|22
|2
|10
|10
|16
|30
|16
|Swansea
|22
|4
|4
|14
|13
|34
|16
|Tuesday, Jan. 2
Swansea 0, Tottenham 2
West Ham 2, West Brom 1
Southampton 1, Crystal Palace 2
Man City 3, Watford 1
|Wednesday, Jan. 3
Arsenal 2, Chelsea 2
|Thursday, Jan. 4
Tottenham 1, West Ham 1
|Saturday, Jan. 13
Crystal Palace vs. Burnley 1500 GMT
West Brom vs. Brighton 1500 GMT
Watford vs. Southampton 1500 GMT
Chelsea vs. Leicester 1500 GMT
Newcastle vs. Swansea 1500 GMT
Huddersfield vs. West Ham 1500 GMT
Tottenham vs. Everton 1730 GMT
|Sunday, Jan. 14
Bournemouth vs. Arsenal 1330 GMT
Liverpool vs. Man City 1600 GMT
|Monday, Jan. 15
Man United vs. Stoke 2000 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Wolverhampton
|26
|19
|4
|3
|50
|20
|61
|Derby
|26
|14
|7
|5
|41
|23
|49
|Cardiff
|26
|14
|5
|7
|36
|25
|47
|Bristol City
|26
|13
|8
|5
|40
|31
|47
|Aston Villa
|26
|12
|8
|6
|38
|24
|44
|Leeds
|26
|13
|4
|9
|37
|28
|43
|Sheffield United
|26
|13
|3
|10
|40
|31
|42
|Middlesbrough
|26
|12
|5
|9
|35
|26
|41
|Preston
|26
|10
|10
|6
|30
|26
|40
|Fulham
|26
|10
|9
|7
|39
|34
|39
|Brentford
|26
|9
|10
|7
|39
|35
|37
|Ipswich
|26
|11
|3
|12
|39
|39
|36
|Norwich
|26
|9
|7
|10
|26
|31
|34
|Nottingham Forest
|26
|10
|2
|14
|33
|42
|32
|Millwall
|26
|7
|9
|10
|28
|29
|30
|Sheffield Wednesday
|26
|7
|9
|10
|30
|34
|30
|QPR
|26
|7
|9
|10
|28
|36
|30
|Reading
|26
|7
|7
|12
|30
|35
|28
|Barnsley
|26
|6
|8
|12
|27
|37
|26
|Bolton
|26
|6
|7
|13
|25
|43
|25
|Hull
|26
|5
|9
|12
|39
|44
|24
|Burton Albion
|26
|6
|6
|14
|20
|43
|24
|Birmingham
|26
|6
|5
|15
|15
|35
|23
|Sunderland
|26
|4
|10
|12
|29
|43
|22
|Tuesday, Jan. 2
Wolverhampton 3, Brentford 0
Fulham 4, Ipswich 1
Reading 0, Birmingham 2
|Friday, Jan. 12
Sheffield United vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1945 GMT
|Saturday, Jan. 13
Cardiff vs. Sunderland 1230 GMT
Birmingham vs. Derby 1500 GMT
Bristol City vs. Norwich 1500 GMT
Hull vs. Reading 1500 GMT
Barnsley vs. Wolverhampton 1500 GMT
Millwall vs. Preston 1500 GMT
Burton Albion vs. QPR 1500 GMT
Middlesbrough vs. Fulham 1500 GMT
Brentford vs. Bolton 1500 GMT
Ipswich vs. Leeds 1500 GMT
Nottingham Forest vs. Aston Villa 1730 GMT
|Friday, Jan. 19
Derby vs. Bristol City 1945 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Wigan
|25
|17
|5
|3
|50
|12
|56
|Shrewsbury
|25
|16
|6
|3
|33
|15
|54
|Blackburn
|25
|14
|7
|4
|45
|23
|49
|Scunthorpe
|26
|14
|7
|5
|37
|22
|49
|Bradford
|26
|15
|3
|8
|42
|34
|48
|Portsmouth
|26
|13
|2
|11
|33
|30
|41
|Rotherham
|26
|12
|4
|10
|44
|35
|40
|Charlton
|26
|11
|7
|8
|33
|32
|40
|Peterborough
|26
|11
|6
|9
|43
|37
|39
|Oxford United
|27
|10
|8
|9
|42
|39
|38
|Doncaster
|26
|9
|7
|10
|29
|28
|34
|Plymouth
|27
|9
|7
|11
|29
|34
|34
|Fleetwood Town
|26
|9
|6
|11
|36
|40
|33
|Blackpool
|27
|8
|8
|11
|34
|38
|32
|Bristol Rovers
|26
|10
|2
|14
|36
|43
|32
|Gillingham
|26
|7
|10
|9
|27
|29
|31
|Southend
|27
|8
|7
|12
|31
|45
|31
|Walsall
|25
|7
|9
|9
|31
|34
|30
|Milton Keynes Dons
|26
|7
|8
|11
|28
|38
|29
|Oldham
|27
|7
|7
|13
|39
|49
|28
|AFC Wimbledon
|25
|7
|6
|12
|22
|31
|27
|Northampton
|27
|7
|5
|15
|23
|47
|26
|Rochdale
|25
|4
|10
|11
|25
|35
|22
|Bury
|26
|4
|5
|17
|19
|41
|17
|Saturday, Jan. 6
Northampton 3, Southend 1
Charlton 1, Oldham 0
Bristol Rovers vs. Wigan ppd.
Plymouth 3, Bury 0
Shrewsbury vs. Gillingham ppd.
Oxford United 1, Blackpool 0
|Saturday, Jan. 13
Walsall vs. Oxford United 1500 GMT
Milton Keynes Dons vs. AFC Wimbledon 1500 GMT
Oldham vs. Rotherham 1500 GMT
Bury vs. Charlton 1500 GMT
Gillingham vs. Rochdale 1500 GMT
Doncaster vs. Plymouth 1500 GMT
Blackburn vs. Shrewsbury 1500 GMT
Bradford vs. Northampton 1500 GMT
Wigan vs. Peterborough 1500 GMT
Portsmouth vs. Scunthorpe 1500 GMT
Blackpool vs. Bristol Rovers 1500 GMT
Southend vs. Fleetwood Town 1500 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Luton Town
|26
|16
|6
|4
|62
|25
|54
|Notts County
|26
|14
|8
|4
|44
|26
|50
|Coventry
|26
|13
|5
|8
|28
|18
|44
|Accrington Stanley
|25
|13
|4
|8
|42
|30
|43
|Wycombe
|26
|12
|7
|7
|46
|35
|43
|Lincoln City
|26
|12
|7
|7
|35
|24
|43
|Mansfield Town
|26
|11
|10
|5
|38
|29
|43
|Exeter
|25
|13
|3
|9
|35
|32
|42
|Colchester
|27
|11
|8
|8
|36
|31
|41
|Swindon
|25
|13
|2
|10
|38
|34
|41
|Newport County
|26
|10
|9
|7
|35
|30
|39
|Cambridge United
|26
|10
|7
|9
|25
|31
|37
|Carlisle
|26
|9
|7
|10
|37
|37
|34
|Cheltenham
|27
|9
|7
|11
|37
|39
|34
|Grimsby Town
|27
|9
|7
|11
|26
|36
|34
|Stevenage
|26
|9
|6
|11
|36
|39
|33
|Crawley Town
|26
|9
|6
|11
|25
|31
|33
|Port Vale
|27
|9
|4
|14
|29
|35
|31
|Crewe
|26
|9
|2
|15
|29
|41
|29
|Morecambe
|26
|7
|7
|12
|26
|36
|28
|Yeovil
|26
|7
|6
|13
|36
|47
|27
|Forest Green
|26
|6
|5
|15
|26
|47
|23
|Chesterfield
|27
|5
|6
|16
|26
|51
|21
|Barnet
|26
|5
|5
|16
|26
|39
|20
|Saturday, Jan. 6
Forest Green 1, Port Vale 0
Colchester 1, Cheltenham 4
Accrington Stanley 4, Chesterfield 0
Grimsby Town 0, Morecambe 2
Barnet vs. Carlisle ppd.
|Saturday, Jan. 13
Morecambe vs. Stevenage 1500 GMT
Crawley Town vs. Barnet 1500 GMT
Swindon vs. Forest Green 1500 GMT
Port Vale vs. Yeovil 1500 GMT
Wycombe vs. Colchester 1500 GMT
Cambridge United vs. Mansfield Town 1500 GMT
Carlisle vs. Crewe 1500 GMT
Cheltenham vs. Accrington Stanley 1500 GMT
Grimsby Town vs. Newport County 1500 GMT
Chesterfield vs. Luton Town 1500 GMT
Exeter vs. Coventry 1500 GMT
Lincoln City vs. Notts County 1500 GMT
|Tuesday, Jan. 16
Stevenage vs. Swindon 1945 GMT
|Friday, Jan. 19
Newport County vs. Crawley Town 1945 GMT