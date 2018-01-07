  1. Home
BC-SOC--English Summaries

By  Associated Press
2018/01/07 01:55
Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

England League One
Northampton 3, Southend 1

Northampton: John-Joe O'Toole (19), Matt Grimes (49, pen.), Alex Revell (90).

Southend: Jason Demetriou (26, pen.).

Halftime: 1-1.

Charlton 1, Oldham 0

Charlton: Stephy Mavididi (27).

Halftime: 1-0.

Plymouth 3, Bury 0

Plymouth: Toumani Diagouraga (14), Graham Carey (42), Antoni Sarcevic (78).

Halftime: 2-0.

Oxford United 1, Blackpool 0

Oxford United: Jonathan Obika (80).

Halftime: 0-0.

England League Two
Forest Green Rovers 1, Port Vale 0

Forest Green Rovers: Reuben Reid (61).

Halftime: 0-0.

Colchester 1, Cheltenham 4

Colchester: Kurtis Guthrie (40).

Cheltenham: Sanmi Odelusi (57), Nigel Atangana (70), Jerell Sellars (79), Mohamed Eisa (83).

Halftime: 1-0.

Accrington Stanley 4, Chesterfield 0

Accrington Stanley: Mark Hughes (19), Sean McConville (32), Aaron Ramsdale (47, og.), Billy Kee (89).

Halftime: 2-0.

Grimsby Town 0, Morecambe 2

Morecambe: Kevin Ellison (10), Steven Old (41).

Halftime: 0-2.