BC-SOC--English Summaries

Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
|Northampton 3, Southend 1
Northampton: John-Joe O'Toole (19), Matt Grimes (49, pen.), Alex Revell (90).
Southend: Jason Demetriou (26, pen.).
Halftime: 1-1.
|Charlton 1, Oldham 0
Charlton: Stephy Mavididi (27).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Plymouth 3, Bury 0
Plymouth: Toumani Diagouraga (14), Graham Carey (42), Antoni Sarcevic (78).
Halftime: 2-0.
|Oxford United 1, Blackpool 0
Oxford United: Jonathan Obika (80).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Forest Green Rovers 1, Port Vale 0
Forest Green Rovers: Reuben Reid (61).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Colchester 1, Cheltenham 4
Colchester: Kurtis Guthrie (40).
Cheltenham: Sanmi Odelusi (57), Nigel Atangana (70), Jerell Sellars (79), Mohamed Eisa (83).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Accrington Stanley 4, Chesterfield 0
Accrington Stanley: Mark Hughes (19), Sean McConville (32), Aaron Ramsdale (47, og.), Billy Kee (89).
Halftime: 2-0.
|Grimsby Town 0, Morecambe 2
Morecambe: Kevin Ellison (10), Steven Old (41).
Halftime: 0-2.