AP PHOTOS: World celebrates Epiphany with icy dips, parades

People parade through the streets as part of celebrations of Three Kings Day in Vilnius, Lithuania, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. Epiphany, the 12th night o
Actors representing Mary and Joseph walk in Warsaw's annual Epiphany procession in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowsk
Warsaw residents taking part in the annual Epiphany procession in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
Nicolaos Solis from Greece holds up the wooden cross which was thrown into the waters by Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, during the Epiphany cerem
Nicolaos Solis from Greece kisses the wooden cross which was thrown into the waters by Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, during the Epiphany ceremon
Angelos Filoxenidis, center, raises a cross retrieved from the sea during a water blessing ceremony marking the Epiphany celebrations in the Paleo Fal
Polar swimmers take part in the traditional Three Kings swim in the Vltava River in Prague, Czech Republic, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. Prague castle is i
Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, the spiritual leader of the world's Orthodox Christians, center, conducts a mass at the Patriarchate's church prio
Pope Francis incenses the altar as he celebrates an Epiphany Mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. Francis, in a homily
Pope Francis kisses a statue of the Divine Infant as he arrives to celebrate an Epiphany Mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Saturday, Jan. 6
A priest blesses horses before the traditional Epiphany celebration horse race in Pietrosani, Romania, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. According to the local
EDS NOTE : SPANISH LAW REQUIRES THAT THE FACES OF MINORS ARE MASKED IN PUBLICATIONS WITHIN SPAIN. A young girls is carried by one of Tree King during
EDS NOTE : SPANISH LAW REQUIRES THAT THE FACES OF MINORS ARE MASKED IN PUBLICATIONS WITHIN SPAIN. A young girl displays a crown taking part during The
Men dressed as the Three Kings ride on camels during a procession of the Three Kings across the Charles Bridge in Prague, Czech Republic, Friday, Jan.
A man takes a photo of a procession of the Three Kings marching across the Charles Bridge in Prague, Czech Republic, Friday, Jan. 5, 2018. The process
Performance artist Roberto Martinez Perez, dressed as one of the Three Kings, reads a newspaper while waiting for families wanting to pose for souveni
Performance artist David Antonio Lopez De La Fuente Campos, dressed as one of the Three Kings, waits for families wanting to pose for souvenir photos
An assistant rings a bell to get children to look toward the camera as a family poses for photographs with performers dressed as the Three Kings on an
ISTANBUL (AP) — Icy dips in the sea. Parades with camels, kings and crowns. Presents for homeless children and admonishments to live a better life.
All this took place Saturday as Christians around the world celebrated the holiday of Epiphany, which recalls the three kings, or magi, who reportedly followed a star to find the baby Jesus.
The date — Jan. 6 — is commonly known as "Day of the Magi" in Latin America and it's when children traditionally unwrap holiday gifts rather than on Christmas Day. It's also known as "Three Kings Day" as well as Epiphany.
Pope Francis, during a homily at Mass in St. Peter's Basilica, asked "what star we have chosen to follow in our lives?" He urged people not to make the pursuit of money, a career or success the basis for their whole life but to help those in need instead.
In Istanbul, the Greek Orthodox Christian community celebrated Epiphany with a traditional blessing in which a cross is tossed into the water and retrieved by swimmers.
Epiphany parades filled the streets of several nations, including Spain, Lithuania and Poland, where parents and children wearing paper crowns marched with performers in costume.