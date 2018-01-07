Kaillie Humphries wins bobsled World Cup to extend lead

ALTENBERG, Germany (AP) — Two-time Olympic champion Kaillie Humphries won her third bobsled World Cup of the season to extend her lead in the overall standings on Saturday.

The Canadian pilot, with brakewoman Phylicia George, was fastest in both runs for a combined time of 1 minute, 52.62 seconds, beating defending champion Jamie Greubel Poser and Aja Evans of the United States by 0.69 seconds.

Germany's Anna Koehler was third with Annika Drazek, 0.90 back.

World champion Elana Meyers Taylor finished 11th after nearly crashing in her first run.

After six races, Humphries leads the standings on 1,269 points, ahead of Greubel Poser on 1,189 and Meyers Taylor on 1,166.