Ski jumper Stoch wins all stops to earn 4 Hills Tour title

BISCHOFSHOFEN, Austria (AP) — Kamil Stoch of Poland rounded off his second straight Four Hills Tournament victory by also winning the last stop on Saturday.

The two-time Olympic champion became only the second ski jumper to win the annual competition by triumphing at all four stages, 16 years after Germany's Sven Hannawald completed the feat.

Stoch had jumps of 132.5 and 137 meters to finish on 275.6 points, beating Anders Fannemel of Norway by 3.2 points. Andreas Wellinger of Germany was third with 270.5.

With his fourth straight World Cup win, Stoch overtook Richard Freitag atop the overall standings. The German didn't enter Saturday's event having injured his left hip in a crash in Innsbruck two days ago.