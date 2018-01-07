Lakers waive veteran center Andrew Bogut after 24 games

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Veteran center Andrew Bogut has been waived by the Los Angeles Lakers after 24 games with the club.

The Lakers made the move Saturday.

Bogut joined the Lakers on Sept. 19 and played only sparingly for the struggling team. The Australian big man averaged 1.5 points and 3.3 rebounds while starting five games.

Before the Lakers' loss to Charlotte on Friday night, Los Angeles coach Luke Walton praised Bogut's veteran influence on the young team, including his example on defense.

The Lakers (11-27) are in last place in the Western Conference after nine consecutive losses.

___

More AP NBA: www.apnews.com/tags/NBAbasketball