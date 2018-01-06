BC-SOC--English Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:
|Tuesday's Matches
Swansea 0, Tottenham 2
West Ham 2, West Brom 1
Southampton 1, Crystal Palace 2
Man City 3, Watford 1
|Wednesday's Match
Arsenal 2, Chelsea 2
|Thursday's Match
Tottenham 1, West Ham 1
|Tuesday's Matches
Wolverhampton 3, Brentford 0
Fulham 4, Ipswich 1
Reading 0, Birmingham 2
|Saturday's Matches
Northampton vs. Southend
Charlton vs. Oldham
Bristol Rovers vs. Wigan
Plymouth vs. Bury
Shrewsbury vs. Gillingham
Oxford United vs. Blackpool
|Saturday's Matches
Forest Green Rovers vs. Port Vale
Colchester vs. Cheltenham
Accrington Stanley vs. Chesterfield
Grimsby Town vs. Morecambe
Barnet vs. Carlisle
|Friday's Matches
Liverpool 2, Everton 1
Man United 2, Derby 0
|Saturday's Matches
Fleetwood Town 0, Leicester 0
Middlesbrough 2, Sunderland 0
Wycombe vs. Preston
Stevenage vs. Reading
Watford vs. Bristol City
Brentford vs. Notts County
Yeovil vs. Bradford
Bolton vs. Huddersfield
Man City vs. Burnley
Birmingham vs. Burton Albion
Cardiff vs. Mansfield Town
Millwall vs. Barnsley
Coventry vs. Stoke
Bournemouth vs. Wigan
Ipswich vs. Sheffield United
Exeter vs. West Brom
Blackburn vs. Hull
Newcastle vs. Luton Town
Aston Villa vs. Peterborough
Doncaster vs. Rochdale
QPR vs. Milton Keynes Dons
Wolverhampton vs. Swansea
Carlisle vs. Sheffield Wednesday
Fulham vs. Southampton
Norwich vs. Chelsea
|Sunday's Matches
Newport County vs. Leeds
Shrewsbury vs. West Ham
Tottenham vs. AFC Wimbledon
Nottingham Forest vs. Arsenal
|Monday's Match
Brighton vs. Crystal Palace