  1. Home
  2. World

Dale Steyn injures heel on return from shoulder problems

By  Associated Press
2018/01/06 22:28

South African bowler Dale Steyn celebrates the wicket of Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan on the first day of the first test between South Africa and Ind

South African fast bowler Dale Steyn cleans his hands before bowling during the second day of the first Test between South Africa and India at Newland

South African fast bowler Dale Steyn appeals for a wicket which wasn't given during the second day of the first Test between South Africa and India at

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn has left the field in the first test against India and gone to a hospital for scans on a bruised left heel.

Steyn sustained the injury on his return to test cricket after more than a year out with shoulder problems.

Steyn left the field just before tea on Day 2 in Cape Town on Saturday. He couldn't complete his 18th over and was limping slightly as he headed to the dressing rooms.

Steyn, who is 10th on the list of all-time wicket-takers in test matches, was playing a test for the first time since breaking down with a right shoulder injury in Australia in November 2016.

The 34-year-old paceman has been plagued by problems with that shoulder and only played eight tests in three years before his return this week.