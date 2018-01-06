Dale Steyn injures heel on return from shoulder problems

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn has left the field in the first test against India and gone to a hospital for scans on a bruised left heel.

Steyn sustained the injury on his return to test cricket after more than a year out with shoulder problems.

Steyn left the field just before tea on Day 2 in Cape Town on Saturday. He couldn't complete his 18th over and was limping slightly as he headed to the dressing rooms.

Steyn, who is 10th on the list of all-time wicket-takers in test matches, was playing a test for the first time since breaking down with a right shoulder injury in Australia in November 2016.

The 34-year-old paceman has been plagued by problems with that shoulder and only played eight tests in three years before his return this week.