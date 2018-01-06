Costa scores again, sent off in 2nd game back at Atletico

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Diego Costa was sent off after celebrating a goal that helped Atletico Madrid beat Getafe 2-0 in his second match back at the club on Saturday.

Costa already had one booking for elbowing a Getafe player when he tapped in Atletico's second goal in the 68th minute. He ran around the net and to the edge of the stands where he was embraced by thrilled fans, earning him a second booking.

The goal was Costa's second in as many appearances since making his return to Atletico from Chelsea. He scored as a substitute on Wednesday to help it ease to a 4-0 victory at Lleida in the Copa del Rey's round-of-16.

Despite not having played a match since June, the Brazilian-born Spain striker has shown no rust from his long layoff while waiting for Atletico's yearlong ban on new players to expire last week.

The victory allowed second-place Atletico to move to within six points of Spanish league leader Barcelona, which hosts Levante on Sunday.

Costa curled a shot onto the top of the net and went close to setting up Antoine Griezmann before the France forward assisted Angel Correa for the hosts' opener in the 18th.

Besides providing added punch to Atletico's attack, Costa also showed the same knack for rattling rivals with his aggressive attitude and physical play.

Costa had to be separated from Getafe's Juan Cala when the two exchanged words after the halftime whistle, and he was booked for elbowing Dakonam Djene when they contested a ball in the 62nd.

Then came his goal, a cool side-footed shot to slot Sime Vrsaljko's low cross just into the post, followed by his excessive celebration.

Costa's sending-off means he will miss next round's trip to Eibar.

Costa helped Chelsea win the English Premier league title last season before he fell out of favor with coach Antonio Conte.