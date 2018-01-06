Russians win men's, women's gold in speed skating Europeans

KOLOMNA, Russia (AP) — Pavel Kuizhnikov of Russia won gold in the 1000-meter event at the European Speed Skating Championships and compatriot Yekaterina Shikhova won the women's 1000.

Kulizhnikov finished in 1 minute 8.84 seconds on Saturday, 0.08 seconds faster than Russia's Denis Yuskov; Nico Ihle of Germany was third in 1:08.985. The medals were the second at the championships for both Russian males — Yuskov won gold in the 1500-meter on Friday and Kulizhnikov was third in the 500-meter.

Shikhova, who silvered in the 1500-meter on Friday, finished in 1:15.34. Vanessa Herzog of Austria was second in 1:15.44 and Marrit Leenstra of the Netherlands took bronze, 0.3 seconds slower. Herzog won the 500-meter gold a day earlier at the arena in Kolomna and Leenstra was the 1500-meter bronze.