Insurgents attack Myanmar soldiers in Rakhine, injuring 6

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar officials say six soldiers were injured in an insurgent attack in northern Rakhine state, where hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims have fled to Bangladesh since the army launched a crackdown in August following militant attacks on police posts.

The government says over 20 insurgents using improvised explosives attacked the soldiers' truck, which was coming from Taungpyo township in northern Rakhine on Friday.

The military says the attackers were from the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army, or ARSA, the militant group blamed for the August attacks on police posts.

Border guard police official Sann Oo said Saturday that six injured soldiers were taken to a military hospital.

In the past, the military has retaliated against Rohingya following such attacks.